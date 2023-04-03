A young activist in Armenia on Azerbaijan and resolution



Dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Gyumri resident 26-year-old Gevorg Ghukasyan is a student at Shirak State University in Armenia and chairman of its student council. He studies psychology, and his favorite subject is clinical psychology.

Gevorg is an activist who has not lost faith in the potential of young people, including in the context of overcoming the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

We communicate on the Zoom. Gevorg is from Gyumri, I am from Yerevan. He says the topic of peace in the region is very painful and delicate for him.

Gevorg Ghukasyan, Restart Gyumri





“My generation will live with the consequences”



“In such long conflicts, the path to reconciliation cannot be traveled by only one of the two sides. And if the peace process fails, then our generation will have to live with the consequences of this, both in Armenia and in Azerbaijan.”

And in order to achieve peace, first of all you need to start talking to each other.

“Even if we are not ready for dialogue today, we still need to try. Because refusing dialogue would mean refusing our future. A peaceful, democratic, secure and free future for Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Gevorg says with conviction.

“We feel a hatred whose origin is unclear”



Gevorg became an activist 11 years ago during protests in Mashtots Park in the center of Yerevan when group of young people managed to force the mayor’s office to abandon its intention of building trading stalls there.

Then, in 2015, it was the turn of the Electric Yerevan movement. After peaceful demonstrations and protests, young people managed to force the authorities to cancel the decision to increase electricity tariffs.

Later, Gevorg created the Restart Gyumri initiative center. Its participants plan reforms in the educational, youth, civil and other spheres.

“My approaches to peace and dialogue between our societies were the same before the 44-day war in 2020,” he says. “Only then the probability was higher.”

Shortly before the war, Gevorg’s first book was published — a collection of prose poems called “Inhale-Exhale”. The presentation had to be canceled as the war had begun.

The book talks about the problems of youth throughout the region.

“We were left on the ruins of the Soviet Union, surrounded by dictatorships, experiencing a hatred whose origin is unclear,” Gevorg says. “In my book, I also talked about solidarity with young Azerbaijani activists and dissidents who were forced to leave their country due to political persecution. Some of them are talking about peace with the Armenians.”

On the blockade of the Lachin corridor



Since December 12, 2022, a group of Azerbaijanis who have declared themselves eco-activists, with the support of official Baku and with the inaction of Russian peacekeepers, has been blocking the only road connecting the Armenian-populated part of Karabakh with Armenia.

The protesters demand access of Azerbaijani specialists to gold and copper mines on the territory of the unrecognized NKR. Azerbaijani authorities say there is no blockade, as thousands of humanitarian aid trucks and Red Cross ambulances have driven down the Lachin road in both directions since the protest began.

In this situation, Gevorg says, it is especially important to talk a lot about peace and inspire everyone who fights for it. On Facebook, he expressed support for Azerbaijani student Farid Imanov, who said that students at Baku State University were promised “benefits” for participating in the action in the Lachin corridor.

“This is exactly what we can do for the world: we should not be afraid to speak up. I myself am fearless and honest in this matter, and I am not alone,” he says.

“Conflict resolution is possible only in a democracy”



“Calls for peace from both sides are almost not heard because of military conflict. People are often criticized or persecuted for their views. But nothing can justify war.

We can and must start a new dialogue on the possibility of reconciliation. Young people from both sides should take the initiative and responsibility for this. For 30 years we have been literally killed, and we are killing. And this mutual senseless slaughter, this misfortune will continue until a generation comes that will talk instead of kill.”

