Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan takes up issue of free press

A conference was held at the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan to ensure the “information security of society while increasing the influence of social networks.” In the last week alone, four social media users have been summoned to the prosecutor’s office, where they were involved in a “preventative discussion” and issued a warning. According to an expert, such steps raise fears about the freedom of the internet, the development of social networks, and freedom of expression in the country.

Conference convened by the Prosecutor General’s Office

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan hosted a conference entitled: “Freedom of the media and ensuring the information security of society while increasing the influence of social networks.” As the organizers announced, the event concerned violations of legislation by mass media.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said that conditions have been created in Azerbaijan for the development of media. According to Aliyev, the prosecutor’s office takes drastic measures should anything appear in news or social media that may harm national security, weaken defense capability, or violate the rights of citizens, Turan news agency reports.

Elnur Musaev, a representative of the prosecutor’s office, said that when reports are published which do not correspond to reality, the prosecutor’s office takes measures.

Representatives of the pro-government and official press working with NGOs were invited to the conference, but independent media and media experts were not invited, the Turan source notes.

After the Prosecutor General’s speech, journalists were asked to leave and just two pro-government TV channels were let in. Thus it was impossible to ask a question, obtain comment or clarify something at the press freedom conference.

Over the past week, four social media users in Azerbaijan have been summoned to the prosecutor’s office for a “preventative conversation”. All of them received an official warning.

Conference “Freedom of the Media and Ensuring the Information Security of Society with the Increasing Influence of Social Networks”. Baku, August 10, 2022. Photo: AzərTAc

“Two articles of the constitution were violated”

The state’s actions in media policy have reached a level that is surprising, says media expert Alesker Ahmadoglu.

“The Prosecutor General’s Office is holding a conference on ensuring the information security of society. At first glance, you might think that this is fake news, because the Prosecutor General’s Office has not passed a single law or decree on the application of a law dealing with the issue of freedom of the media and journalistic professionalism.

“But it’s not fake. The Prosecutor General’s Office no longer acts only as a body controlling freedom of media and journalistic ethics, but even holds a conference on these topics.

“Moreover, the MEDIA agency, established by presidential decree to ‘deepen reforms in the media’, as well as the Press Council, which has assumed the functions of ethical and professional self-regulation in the media, are present at this conference, as if nothing had happened, and obviously cannot say: ‘Dear prosecutor’s office, the functions in this area have been entrusted to me by presidential decree, do not interfere.’

“It’s also come out from widespread news that the prosecutor’s office talking about the freedom of media and journalistic professionalism violates the 25th and 50th articles of the constitution, fomenting discrimination, dividing journalists into friends and foes, some present at the event and others expelled,” Ahmedoglu wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the 2022 Media Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders, Azerbaijan ranks 154th out of 180 countries in the world in terms of press freedom.

This is the worst result among the countries of the South Caucasus. Armenia occupies 51st place in the ranking, and Georgia the 89th.

‘These moves pose risks to internet freedom’

“Why does the Prosecutor General’s Office pay so much attention to social media users lately?” asks social media and internet expert Osman Gunduz.

“Today I learned that the Prosecutor General’s Office held a conference on freedom of the media and information security of society in the context of the growing influence of social networks. Prior to this the Prosecutor General’s Office, based on the new law “On Media”, issued warnings to media entities and users of social networks.

“Still earlier, the prosecutor made demands on the content of information published by social media users.

“Apparently, the Prosecutor General’s Office has recently been keeping social media users under close scrutiny.

“Of course, the use of social media for illegal purposes, illegal appeals is unacceptable. But the legislation in this area is quite developed and appropriate regulations are provided.

“It is also noticeable that these steps create risks for the freedom of the internet, the development of social media, and freedom of expression in general.

“I think that the actions of the Prosecutor General’s Office in this direction recently create the appearance of media regulation, especially social media, and this is a dangerous trend,” the expert noted.

In his opinion, the excessive attention of the prosecutor’s office to social media goes against the very essence of social networks:

“Social media is not only a source of information and a means of its transmission, it is a broad platform. The President of the country has repeatedly emphasized the importance of public control of sources of information. And at the present time, social media is the biggest platform.”

