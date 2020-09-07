ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Hedik – the peaceful custom of Ashura, the ‘bloody’ day of remembrance of Imam Hussein

In Azerbaijan, on the day of mourning for Shiite Muslims, year after year, the public is urged to donate blood instead of engaging in self-flagellation.  

And this year, due to quarantine and coronavirus, gatherings and rituals were completely banned. More than 200 people were fined for insubordination, 10 people will be tried.

But there is one completely legal mourning custom that no one forbade – the preparation of a dish of seven cereals, the recipe for which came from the legend about the murder of Imam Hussein and the misadventures of his relatives.

