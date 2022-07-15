Azerbaijani authorities propose reintroduction of compulsory mask-wearing

Seventh wave of coronavirus in Azerbaijan

During the current week, the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan has increased by 70 percent. In the last two days alone, four people have died of the infection. The country is talking about the seventh wave of the pandemic. The Ministry of Health urges the population to use protective masks indoors and on public transport.

In recent days, a rapid increase in the number of detected cases of Covid-19 infection has been recorded in Azerbaijan. If at the beginning of this week there were only 383 patients with coronavirus throughout the country, on Friday their number reached 650. Thus, the increase in the incidence increased by 70 percent in four days.

In the last two days alone, four people have become victims of the coronavirus, although in the first three days of the week the number of deaths from the infection was zero.

Quarantine regime continues

Since March 2020, when a special quarantine regime was introduced in Azerbaijan for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has not been lifted. Land borders with neighboring countries have been closed for almost two and a half years. Azerbaijan can be left only by plane. Accordingly, enter the country too.

But a few months ago, when the number of detected cases of infection fell to double digits, the operational headquarters under the country’s cabinet lifted some restrictions.

Currently, the only restriction remaining is to check the full (three doses) vaccination against Covid-19 at the entrance to shopping malls and restaurants. Some of these establishments are very formal about this requirement.

Warning of Ministry of Health

Zakir Guliyev, an expert at the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan, said in an interview with the state news agency AzərTAc that the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.

Zakir Guliyev, specialist expert at the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan. Photo: AzərTAc

“Due to the recent increase in infection rate, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a statement noting that the coronavirus pandemic continues and new virus mutations are emerging. Currently, there is a sharp increase in infections in countries such as the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Germany”, he said.

Regarding the increase in the incidence in Azerbaijan, the representative of the Ministry of Health emphasized that, compared with previous months, there is currently an increase in coronavirus infection:

“In order to ensure that cases of infection do not reach alarming levels, we must continue to observe the rules of personal hygiene and social distance”.

“In order to avoid a new wave of coronavirus, I advise citizens to continue to follow the rules of personal hygiene (wash hands properly with soap and water, use antiseptics) and avoid crowded places unless absolutely necessary. In addition, I advise our citizens to use protective masks indoors and in crowded public transport”, the expert added.

Vaccination in Azerbaijan

Along with the decline in the incidence and the removal of most restrictions, interest in vaccination against coronavirus in Azerbaijan has fallen sharply.

Although the operational headquarters reports a significant demand for vaccines. So, as of July 15, 2022, 1935 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Azerbaijan today alone.

49.8 percent of the total population of the country received two doses of the vaccine, and 33.2 percent received three doses or more.