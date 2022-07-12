5,154 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Georgia last week

Coronavirus in Georgia

According to the information from the National Center for Disease Control, 3 people died of coronavirus in Georgia in the last week and 5,154 new cases were discovered, while 2 338 people recovered.

In the period from July 4-11, 63,659 tests were conducted in the country, and the seven-day positive testing rate is 8.1 percent. Currently, there are 4,752 active cases in the country.

According to the Minister of Health, Zurab Azarashvili, there is no basis for restrictions in the country and there will be none.

“I want to reassure the population that there is no reason for worry and stress. For those who need treatment in the hospital, we are ready to treat them in the hospital, for those who, depending on the severity and risk, need a specific Covid treatment medicine, Paxlovide, we can also offer this medicine. Also, those who wish can continue vaccinations and we offer different types of vaccines”, said the minister.

According to his own explanation, there are cases of infection, however, it is completely manageable and is at a minimum level. As Azarashvili mentioned, there are relatively more cases in several countries, however, in the case of Georgia, there is no such sharp increase:

“If we can compare in absolute numbers, and not so that it increased 5 times, 10 times and so on, if a week ago we had 100 daily cases on average, now we have 500. That’s the total in a country of 3,700,000.”

Since the spread of the coronavirus, 1,668,153 cases of infection have been confirmed in Georgia, 1,645,917 patients have recovered and 16,847 have died.

According to the Ministry of Health, the statistical data on coronavirus – the number of new cases, incidence rate, positivity rate, and death cases – are compiled weekly and published weekly, every Tuesday.

Also, the use of a mask is mandatory only in medical institutions. The restriction has been lifted in public transport as well.

