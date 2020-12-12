Armenian MoD: Azerbaijan has resumed attacks on Karabakh villages

The Armenian Ministry of Defense reports the Azerbaijani army has resumed offensive operations in the direction of the Armenian villages of Khtsaberd and in Taher [Aze. Takhlar] in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Both villages remained under the control of the Armenian side after the end of hostilities, while the rest of the Hadrut region is under the control of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and all roads to Khtsaberd and Taher are controlled by the Azerbaijani side.

The message of the Ministry of Defense also says that the units of the Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh are ‘taking actions to suppress the activity of the enemy.’

Today the Armenian side has already reported that on December 11, the Azerbaijani military attacked the Armenian post in Nagorno-Karabakh. Three military reservists were wounded.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the ceasefire was violated for the first time in Nagorno-Karabakh since the end of hostilities and the beginning of the Russian peacekeeping operation in the region.

Press secretary of the Armenian PM Mane Gevorgyan commented on the situation on Facebook, writing that the attack by Azerbaijani troops on Armenian villages should receive a reaction from the Russian peacekeepers.

Military combat in the Karabakh conflict zone began on September 27 and stopped after the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a truce on November 9.