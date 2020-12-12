Azerbaijani forces attack Armenian post in Karabakh, several wounded

Three military reservists were wounded on December 11 at an Armenian outpost in Nagorno-Karabakh, the NK Defense Army reports.

The lives of the servicemen are not in danger, but they received wounds of varying severity. An investigation has begun to clarify the circumstances, the report says.

Contradictory information was spread in Azerbaijan, that in Hadrut the Armenian military carried out an armed provocation against Azerbaijani servicemen, during which time one was wounded.

The NK Defense Army denied this report.

The Russian side has not yet commented on the situation.