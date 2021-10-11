Azerbaijan urges Iran not to spread disinformation

Diplomatic clashes between Iran and Azerbaijan continue. This time, the Azerbaijani state border service had to respond to the statements of the head of the border service of the neighboring country. The statement of the Iranian general and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry did not go unanswered.

Iranian general’s statement

Iranian general, head of the border service of this country, Ahmad Ali Gudarzi, made a statement on the military presence of Israel on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border.

In a statement released by the Iranian Mehr news agency, the brigadier general noted that “the Israelis are present along the borders of Azerbaijan, but the exact number of their bases is unknown”.

“The Israelis know that Iran’s deterrent power is such that they have no operational force on our borders. They can only provoke the countries of the region to change the border, ban the entry of trucks and increase the payment for their entry”, Ahmad Ali Gudarzi said.

Response from the border service of Azerbaijan

“There have never been forces of third countries on the border of Azerbaijan, they are not present now and will not be in the future”, the statement of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan says.

Allegations of the activities of foreign religious radicals in Azerbaijan, as well as the conduct of intelligence operations by third countries against Iran “are lies and do not correspond to reality”, the Azerbaijani ministry said.

“The border service of Azerbaijan uses the most modern equipment and does not need foreign specialists to protect its borders.

As for the protection of 21 kilometers of the Goris-Kafan road section, passing through the territory of Azerbaijan, this is the sovereign right to establish border and customs points there.

The border services of Iran and Azerbaijan have been in contact for many years and hold regular meetings. However, until now, for some reason, the Iranian side has not raised such questions and has not presented a single fact.

The Azerbaijani border service calls on Iranian colleagues to be responsible and not spread slanderous and provocative messages”, the statement of the Azerbaijani State Border Service said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: “this campaign will not benefit Iran”

“It is strange that there were no such accusations from Iran during the war, and after the war, before the new government came to power, there was not a single issue that caused concern in this regard”, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on October 11.

“The anti-Azerbaijani campaign will not benefit Iran. It is clear that the reason for such groundless statements was the obstacles to Iranian trucks making illegal trips to the territory of Azerbaijan and the liberation of our territories from occupation.

Those looking for terrorists are advised to take a good look around. We remind you that back in October last year, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry presented the diplomatic corps accredited in the country, including the Iranian Embassy, ​​information based on the facts of the presence of hired militants in the ranks of the Armenian armed forces during the battles in the territories of Azerbaijan, which were then under occupation”, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan noted.