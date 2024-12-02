Azerbaijan opposition leader fined for defamation

Azerbaijani oppositionist fined for defamation

In Baku, Ali Karimli, the leader of Azerbaijan‘s opposition Popular Front Party (PFPA), was fined by a court on defamation charges. The opposition leader believes the verdict is “part of the authorities’ repressive policy against dissent, particularly targeting him and the party he leads.”

Ali Karimli, leader of Azerbaijan’s opposition Popular Front Party. Photo: Fatima Movlamly/JAMnews

On Monday, 2 December, the trial of PFPA leader Ali Karimli concluded at the Nasimi District Court in Baku following a lawsuit filed by former party member Aydin Aliyev.

In the closing argument, the prosecutor demanded a six-month prison sentence for Karimli, while the defense called for an acquittal.

The court found Karimli guilty under Article 147.1 (defamation) of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code and sentenced him to a fine of 1,500 manats (approximately $880).

“This verdict is unfounded, illegal, and unfair. Ali Karimli’s statements did not contain elements of Article 147.1. His remarks were general and evaluative in nature. The court should not have accepted the case at all,” lawyer Fakhraddin Mehtiyev told the Turan agency.

According to Mehtiyev, there are precedents from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) concerning Azerbaijan, where similar verdicts were deemed to violate freedom of expression. The defense intends to appeal the decision.

Karimli called the court’s verdict a “politically motivated decision” that has nothing to do with the law.

“The Azerbaijani authorities pursued this fabricated case for four months, but neither the Azerbaijani public nor the international community takes it seriously. Everyone understands that the authorities are simply trying to imprison their opponent on absurd charges,” Karimli said.

“My opinion of Aydin Aliyev is truthful and in no way insults his honor and dignity,” he added.

Former PFPA member Aydin Aliyev filed a lawsuit against Karimli, accusing him of defamation. He considered Karimli’s comment, claiming that the court annulled PFPA congress decisions following Aliyev’s complaint, to be “defamatory.”

Specifically, the disputed statement by Karimli was: “Aydin Aliyev, expelled from the PFPA for deviating from the party’s political course and cooperating with the authorities, was forcibly reinstated as head of the Audit Commission by court decision.”

Based on Aliyev’s complaint, the Nasimi District Court on 5 July 2024 invalidated the decisions of the PFPA congress held on 24 June 2023, which had been adopted with 287 votes in favor and one against, regarding his expulsion from the party.

Police pushed Ali Karimli’s supporters away from the courthouse. Photo: Fatima Movlamly/JAMnews

Police blocked access to the Nasimi Court building, where the trial of the opposition leader was taking place. Using force, they detained eight PFPA activists.

According to Seymur Hazi, deputy chairman of the party, police cordoned off the area around the building and pushed back anyone who tried to approach the court.

Several hours later, all the detainees were released. Some reported being subjected to physical violence by police officers.