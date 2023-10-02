Azerbaijan announces plan for reintegration of Karabakh Armenian community

Karabakh Armenian community reintegration plan

The Azerbaijani Presidential Administration has published a plan for the reintegration of the Karabakh Armenian community into society. According to the statement, the entire territory of Karabakh is subject to a package of incentive measures, including tax and customs benefits related to the special economic regime in the liberated territories. The residents may be involved in special presidential representations and internal affairs bodies, the document says.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan has started practical activities for the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region. Ramin Mammadov, who was appointed responsible for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, met with representatives of Armenian residents in the towns of Yevlakh and Khojaly on September 21, 25 and 29, 2023.

It was noted that reintegration is to be carried out within the framework of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of the Constitution, laws and international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Regardless of ethnic, religious or linguistic affiliation, equality of rights and freedoms of everyone is guaranteed.”

Legal and administrative sphere

“Management in the territories of Armenian residents is carried out through special representations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Residents can be involved in the work of the special representations.

In accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, municipalities are formed through elections.

Issues of citizenship of the residents are resolved through appropriate procedures in accordance with the Constitution and legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Security sphere

“The disarmament and demobilization process is being completed and all weapons are being withdrawn from the residents.

The internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall ensure the protection of public order in the territory and the safety of the residents. Residents may be involved in the bodies of internal affairs.”

Economic sphere

“The provision of physical and social infrastructure (education, health care, energy, gas, water, road, communication, land reclamation, etc.) of the territories where the residents live is to be brought to the level of the national average over a certain period of time.

A package of incentive measures, including tax and customs privileges related to the special economic regime introduced for the purpose of accelerating economic development in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions is to be extended to the territories where the residents live.

Full introduction of the national currency of the Republic of Azerbaijan into circulation is ensured.

Measures are to be taken to support entrepreneurial activities carried out in the territories where the residents live. Preferential loans, interest subsidies, loan guarantees and other financial instruments applied in the country in connection with the expansion of access to finance for business entities are to be extended to the territories where the inhabitants live.

Farmers are to be provided with subsidies and are exempt from all taxes except land tax.

Property issues shall be regulated in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Social sphere

“The residents are subject to the system of labor remuneration and social payments applied throughout the country.

Residents shall be covered by benefits, social services and employment programs implemented in the social sphere in Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

Residents shall benefit from mobile services (Mobile ASAN and Mobile DOST).”

Sphere of culture, education and religion

“Residents are guaranteed the right to preserve and develop their culture and ethno-cultural peculiarities.

Freedom of religion, protection of cultural and religious monuments are ensured.

An opportunity to use the Armenian language is ensured.

Contacts with representatives of Armenian residents on practical realization of reintegration will be continued,” the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration said in a statement.