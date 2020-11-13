‘To have wished for war and now lament Russian peacekeepers is stupidity’ – commentary from Baku

Under the terms of the trilateral ceasefire statement in Karabakh, Russian peacekeeping forces have entered some areas of the region.

In Azerbaijan, this turn of events was received ambiguously by the society.

Politicians, experts and ordinary users of social media are expressing a wide variety of opinions about the development.

Well-known Azerbaijani professor and historian Altay Goyushov commented on the entry of Russian peacekeepers into Karabakh on his Facebook page:

“To wish for war, and now to lament over the introduction of the Russian army, is stupidity, and in some cases shamelessness. I want to address such people. Was it news to you that Russia is an ally of Armenia, and the lands were occupied with the direct participation of Russia? You didn’t know that? Of course you did.

“There was a high probability of Russia’s involvement – that was the reason that there was no war until now. And you didn’t know about it? Naturally, you knew. It was not so long ago that the characteristic blind memory prevented you from remembering. The same thing we saw in 2016.

“Didn’t you also know that Putin, not attaching importance to any international norms, could launch a military invasion if he wanted to? Didn’t you even know what the military power of Russia means? Despite all this, you wanted war. And therefore, lamenting over results known in advance is a demonstration of either stupidity or hypocrisy.

“And the result turned out to be much better than expected. Russia did not invade immediately. It did not do this because of the open support of Turkey. For example, it did not prevent the return of Shushi to Azerbaijan.

“Now the same Turkey has made this decision, it is within the settlement, but a group of either stupid or opportunists speaks out – they say, why did Russia enter the region.

“What can we do? Fight against Russia, Putin? In fact, you are so out of whack with the reality on the ground that you would be capable even of this.

“You wanted war, and the result is your responsibility. In fact, the military result is many times better than expected. Although we still do not fully know what the political results will be. The region is turning into a center of active geopolitical confrontation. But no matter what happens, everything lies on the conscience of those who wanted to wage war.”