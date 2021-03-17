ENGLISH arrow icon
Armenia

Armenian teachers get raises of up to 50%

Education system in Armenia

Armenian teachers may have their salaries raised by between 30-50% if they pass a recertification exam, PM Pashinyan stated at a meeting at the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, where reforms to the education system in Armenia were discussed.

At this point, for 22 lessons per week – that is, for one teacher’s weekly load – a teacher receives a salary of 108,000 drams [about $210]. However, not all teachers work full-time; there are about 37,000 teachers in the country for just 24,000 full-time teaching positions.

What awaits higher education and science

Reforms in higher education are also being actively discussed in the country, and not only in terms of the content and methodology of teaching. The Prime Minister also has an idea to create an academic town not far from Yerevan, where most of the universities currently operating in the capital could be located.

“This will give an opportunity to completely reformat the educational and scientific process, transferring it to modern standards. In particular, it is in such student and scientific campus complexes that student sports can be stimulated and a healthy lifestyle can be developed,” Pashinyan said.

The current government immediately after coming to power after the “velvet” revolution of 2018 spoke of the need to invest in science. Now the prime minister has returned to this topic again:

“It is necessary to increase funding for science, the importance of this step is beyond doubt. But you need to have a system that would ensure control over the targeted spending of funds.”

