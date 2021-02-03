ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan-Armenia

Armenia files interstate complaint against Azerbaijan in ECHR

The Armenian government filed an interstate complaint against Azerbaijan with the European Court of Human Rights on February 1, the Armenian representation to the court stated on its Facebook page.

Yerevan accuses Baku of violating a number of conventions during the second Karabakh war in the fall of 2020 and beyond.

“The Armenian government claims that Azerbaijan violated the right to life, the prohibition of torture and inhuman treatment, the right to freedom, the right to property, the right to private and family life, the right to education, as well as a number of other convention rights of the population of Artsakh and Armenia,” reads the message of Armenia’s representative to the ECHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan.

The complaint also touches upon issues of protecting the rights of prisoners of war, killed and wounded civilians, those who lost their property, as well as representatives of local and foreign media.

“This interstate complaint is a key step in the lawsuit against Azerbaijan on behalf of the state. In this regard, it is noteworthy that this complaint is the first interstate complaint submitted by the Republic of Armenia to the European Court of Human Rights,” the representative of Armenia to the ECHR emphasized.

Yeghishe Kirakosyan’s message says that evidence of the charges against Azerbaijan is attached to the statement.

