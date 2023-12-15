"There is a way to go forward" - on Armenian-Greek defense cooperation

Armenia-Greece: military-technical cooperation

During the official visit of Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikian to Greece, an agreement on military-technical cooperation was signed. However, the details of its content have not been reported.

Before this visit, Papikian was in Cyprus. No document was signed there as a result of the visit. It is known that the sides expressed readiness to cooperate within the framework of “a more comprehensive joint agenda”.

Military expert Leonid Nersisyan considers the work of Armenian authorities in both these directions important. He sees opportunities for deepening cooperation and says that “there is room to move forward”. Talking about the potential for the development of relations, he does not rule out that they can continue both in the form of joint military exercises and projects in the sphere of military industry.

“Defense cooperation with a long history”

The Armenian Defense Minister’s visit to Greece started on December 13. Suren Papikyan discussed defense cooperation issues with his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Dendias.

“Both sides see great potential for cooperation. An agreement was reached to give a new impetus to its development, including military-technical, educational and other directions, exchange of experience, tactical training,” an official report reads.

During a joint press conference with his counterpart, the Armenian Defense Minister said that cooperation with Greece in the defense sphere has a long history based on the traditionally friendly relations of the two nations and readiness to help each other:

“The two countries have the same approaches and views on strengthening regional and international security, which was once again confirmed during the discussions.”

Papikian also reportedly emphasized the importance of cooperation within international structures, particularly the EU and NATO.

After signing the agreement on military-technical cooperation between the governments of Armenia and Greece, Papikian’s visit continued at the military academy of the Greek Army, where he met with commanders and Armenian cadets studying there.

During his meeting with Greek Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor Thanos Dokosi, he discussed “issues related to regional and international security”.

Deepening relations with Cyprus

Prior to his visit to Greece, the Armenian Defense Minister was in Cyprus. Papikian met with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Cyprus Michalis Yorgalas. The colleagues discussed issues related to the Armenian-Cypriot cooperation in the defense sphere.

“The sides summarized the results of the current stage of cooperation and outlined new opportunities for its development. They expressed readiness to cooperate within the framework of a more comprehensive agenda. We are talking about military-technical cooperation, training programs, exchange of experience in various spheres and other issues of mutual interest,” an Armenian Defense Ministry reports.

Commentary

Military expert Leonid Nersisyan considers the exchange of experience and close ties between the Armenian Defense Ministry and its Greek and Cypriot counterparts important and extremely useful.

“Speaking of unfriendly relations, one of Armenia’s adversaries – Turkey – is now in the orbit of attention of Greece and Cyprus, so the exchange of information is extremely useful,” he told JAMnews.

According to him, at the moment there is no open information on whether the Armenian-Greek agreement contains any new directions of cooperation. A similar document is signed with Greece every year. In this regard, the expert considers real steps, and not the agreement itself, important:

“There could be some joint military exercises, cooperation in the military industry. There are many directions in which we can move forward. In the current geopolitical situation, it must be much easier than before.”

According to Nersisyan, the agreement signed with Greece does not mean mandatory arms purchases, but allows for them.

The expert emphasizes that it is necessary to first understand whether Armenia should buy something from Greece, then already start negotiating on supplies.

“Greece does not have an industry like India. Most of the arms of the Greek army are bought from other countries. But they have some niche products. Armenia will not be able to cover all its needs with them, but there can be a separate agreement on these supplies.”

The military expert believes that Armenia can and should also establish military-technical cooperation with Cyprus.

He sees prospects, in particular, in the sphere of military industry. He says, “everything is possible today if there is a properly formulated proposal from both sides”.

Commenting on the Armenian Defense Minister’s statement on Armenian-Greek cooperation within the framework of the EU and NATO, Nersisyan noted that “the activity of the European Union in recent months in the South Caucasus and cooperation with Armenia may include the Greek component.”

He reminded that Greece is a NATO member country and has an army up to the bloc’s standards. Besides, more Armenian officers are educated in Greece out of all NATO countries.

The expert sees real opportunities for further cooperation with both Greece and Cyprus, including within the framework of the reform of Armenia’s armed forces:

“Now we have a lot to do to increase the combat capability of the army: technical cooperation, arms procurement, joint projects in the defense industry and not only.”

