Armenian Defense Ministry reports village shelled, Azerbaijan claims it was return fire

Information from Yerevan

A spokeswoman for the Armenian Ministry of Defense reported on her Facebook page shelling from the Azerbaijani side of an Armenian border village:

“On May 13 at 14:00, from Azerbaijani combat positions large-caliber weapons fire was opened in the direction of the village of Berkaber, Tavush region. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling,” Shushan Stepanyan, press secretary of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, wrote on her Facebook page.

Photo from the village Berkaber

The spokeswoman also reports that the Azerbaijani armed forces ceased fire only after retaliatory actions by the Armenian side. No one was injured as a result of the shelling.

Information from Baku

The press service of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan reports that on May 13, starting at 12:00, the village of Abbasbeyli was surrounded by units of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Fire was carried out by units located near the village of Berkaber of Armenia from heavy machine guns and sniper rifles. The roofs of several residential buildings have been damaged. The press service states that “the provocation was suppressed, the fighting positions of the Armenian Armed Forces were suppressed by return fire.”