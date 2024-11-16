Former Georgian officials, civil activists, academics, artists, and NGOs issued a joint appeal to the leaders of the USA, the EU, and Britain
Appeal of the Georgian Society to the Leaders
Former high state and political of Georgia, former members of the constitutional and supreme courts, civil activists, academics, artists, and NGOs have issued a joint appeal to global leaders.
They warn that recognizing the parliamentary election results would undermine Georgia’s democratic progress and pro-Western aspirations.
The appeal urges the USA, UK, and EU leaders to stand with the Georgian people and ensure their electoral will is respected.
The authors of the appeal highlight three urgent demands to safeguard Georgia’s democracy:
- Declare the parliamentary election results invalid due to widespread electoral fraud and irregularities.
- Launch an international investigation into the allegations of voter suppression, interference, and intimidation.
- Pressure Georgian authorities to organize new, free, and fair elections under strict international monitoring.
________________________
We write to alert you to an existential threat facing Georgia’s sovereignty and its future as an independent, democratic state. In the parliamentary elections held on October 26, 2024, the Georgian people were denied their fundamental right to freely choose their government due to widespread, systematic electoral fraud. President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has described this interference as a Russian-led operation facilitated by the Georgian Dream party.
International observers, including the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and the European Parliament—have all documented severe irregularities in the electoral process. Their joint mission cited an uneven playing field, voter intimidation, and restrictive legislation that stifled fundamental freedoms, creating conditions that, as confirmed by local civil society organizations, failed to meet basic standards for a free and fair election.
Furthermore, the U.S. Helsinki Commission has expressed grave concern over the situation, describing the current government’s authoritarian trajectory as a serious threat to Georgia’s democratic future. Similarly, prominent chairs of foreign relations committees from several EU member states have publicly condemned the electoral violations and have called for international intervention to uphold democratic norms and ensure accountability in Georgia. The growing chorus of voices within the U.S. Congress and European parliament’s underscores the widespread international recognition of this issue and the urgent need for corrective action.
Endorsing the results of these elections would signify not only the erosion of Georgia’s democracy but also the end of its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, risking an irreversible descent into authoritarianism. The failure of democracy in Georgia would have a ripple effect across the entire region, signaling an alarming regression of the West in the face of Russia and authoritarian regimes worldwide. It would also represent a grave setback to the international order based on democratic values and shared freedoms.
At this critical juncture, recognizing these election results would be tantamount to conceding Georgia’s independence to Moscow—an outcome with profound, lasting consequences for both Georgia and its allies. With the majority of Georgian society rejecting the legitimacy of these elections as well as an unlawful attempt to seize power, we respectfully call upon leaders of the United States, the UK and European Union, foreign ministers of EU member states, and chairs of foreign relations and EU affairs committees—including those in the U.S. Congress and Senate—to stand in solidarity with the Georgian people and support efforts to restore legitimate governance. Specifically, to urge the Georgian authorities to:
- Release the voting protocols;
- Allow for an international investigation into the violations, manipulations, and fraud that marred the elections;
- Hold early parliamentary elections under a fully reformed electoral administration that guarantees the free and fair expression of the will of the Georgian people.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of Georgia’s friends for standing by our country and people for more than three decades. Your support has been invaluable in the process of building an independent, democratic state of Georgia. Once again, we call on you to stand with Georgia in its fight to preserve democratic principles, freedoms, and a future rooted in shared values.
Initiators:
Civil Movement Vote for Europe and Initiative Culture for Democracy
Signatories:
