Former Georgian officials, civil activists, academics, artists, and NGOs issued a joint appeal to the leaders of the USA, the EU, and Britain

Appeal of the Georgian Society to the Leaders

Former high state and political of Georgia, former members of the constitutional and supreme courts, civil activists, academics, artists, and NGOs have issued a joint appeal to global leaders.

They warn that recognizing the parliamentary election results would undermine Georgia’s democratic progress and pro-Western aspirations.

The appeal urges the USA, UK, and EU leaders to stand with the Georgian people and ensure their electoral will is respected.

The authors of the appeal highlight three urgent demands to safeguard Georgia’s democracy:

Declare the parliamentary election results invalid due to widespread electoral fraud and irregularities. Launch an international investigation into the allegations of voter suppression, interference, and intimidation. Pressure Georgian authorities to organize new, free, and fair elections under strict international monitoring.

We write to alert you to an existential threat facing Georgia’s sovereignty and its future as an independent, democratic state. In the parliamentary elections held on October 26, 2024, the Georgian people were denied their fundamental right to freely choose their government due to widespread, systematic electoral fraud. President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili has described this interference as a Russian-led operation facilitated by the Georgian Dream party.

International observers, including the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and the European Parliament—have all documented severe irregularities in the electoral process. Their joint mission cited an uneven playing field, voter intimidation, and restrictive legislation that stifled fundamental freedoms, creating conditions that, as confirmed by local civil society organizations, failed to meet basic standards for a free and fair election.

Furthermore, the U.S. Helsinki Commission has expressed grave concern over the situation, describing the current government’s authoritarian trajectory as a serious threat to Georgia’s democratic future. Similarly, prominent chairs of foreign relations committees from several EU member states have publicly condemned the electoral violations and have called for international intervention to uphold democratic norms and ensure accountability in Georgia. The growing chorus of voices within the U.S. Congress and European parliament’s underscores the widespread international recognition of this issue and the urgent need for corrective action.

Endorsing the results of these elections would signify not only the erosion of Georgia’s democracy but also the end of its Euro-Atlantic aspirations, risking an irreversible descent into authoritarianism. The failure of democracy in Georgia would have a ripple effect across the entire region, signaling an alarming regression of the West in the face of Russia and authoritarian regimes worldwide. It would also represent a grave setback to the international order based on democratic values and shared freedoms.

At this critical juncture, recognizing these election results would be tantamount to conceding Georgia’s independence to Moscow—an outcome with profound, lasting consequences for both Georgia and its allies. With the majority of Georgian society rejecting the legitimacy of these elections as well as an unlawful attempt to seize power, we respectfully call upon leaders of the United States, the UK and European Union, foreign ministers of EU member states, and chairs of foreign relations and EU affairs committees—including those in the U.S. Congress and Senate—to stand in solidarity with the Georgian people and support efforts to restore legitimate governance. Specifically, to urge the Georgian authorities to:

Release the voting protocols; Allow for an international investigation into the violations, manipulations, and fraud that marred the elections; Hold early parliamentary elections under a fully reformed electoral administration that guarantees the free and fair expression of the will of the Georgian people.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of Georgia’s friends for standing by our country and people for more than three decades. Your support has been invaluable in the process of building an independent, democratic state of Georgia. Once again, we call on you to stand with Georgia in its fight to preserve democratic principles, freedoms, and a future rooted in shared values.

Initiators:

Civil Movement Vote for Europe and Initiative Culture for Democracy

Signatories:

Former high-ranking state and political officials of Georgia, former members of the constitutional and supreme courts

Former high-ranking state and political officials of Georgia, former members of the constitutional and supreme courts

Lana Gogoberidze – Ambassador of Georgia to the Council of Europe and UNESCO; Member of the Parliament of Georgia for two terms, Leader of the Parliamentary Majority, Film Director
Davit Usupashvili – Former Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia
Davit Bakradze – Former Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia
[...and others]

Civil movements, scientific and artistic circles, professional associations, analytical non-governmental organizations and their representatives:

Gogi Alexi-Meskhishvili – People’s Artist of Georgia, Chief Artist of the Shota Rustaveli Drama Theatre and Zakaria Paliashvili Tbilisi Opera and Ballet Theatre, Winner of the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival, Laureate of the Shota Rustaveli Prize and State Prize, Professor at Dartmouth College, USA

Nino Katamadze – Musician

Nana Jorjadze – Film Director

Paata Tsikolia – Drama Director, Playwright

Nutsa Alexi-Meskhishvili – Film Director

Maia Gelovani – Actress, TV Presenter

Nika Machaidze – Musician

Kakha Kintsurashvili – Actor

Giorgi Tavartkiladze – Director

Mamuka Tsutskiridze – Artist, Head of the Art Fund

Gaga Chkheidze – Germanist, Cultural Manager, former director of Georgian national film Center

Nino Kirtadze – Film Director

Nana Ekvtimishvili – Film Director, Writer

Khatuna Lagazidze – Chairperson of Vote for Europe Movement; Expert in Security Issues

Lasha Dzebisashvili – Professor at the University of Georgia

Giorgi Rukhadze – Founder of Vote for Europe Movement; Founder of GSAC; Expert in EU Politics

Victor Kipiani – Chairman, Analytical Center Geocase

Beka Kobakhidze – Professor at Ilia State University

Giorgi Antadze – Researcher in Defense and Security at Geocase

Zurab Batiashvili – Former Diplomat, Analyst

Zaza Bibilashvili – Founder and Chairman of the Chavchavadze Center for European Studies and Civic Education, Senior Partner at BGI Legal

Davit Bragvadze – Historian, Security Policy Researcher

Giorgi Targamadze – Former Leader of the Parliamentary Minority; Journalist, Deputy General Director of TV Formula

Davit Dvali – Founder of TV Company Rustavi 2

Nino Jangirashvili – Director of TV Company Kavkasia, Journalist

Teo Giligashvili – Head of the News Department at Main Channel

Vika Bukia – Journalist, TV Presenter, TV Company “TV Pirveli”

Tea Adeishvili – Journalist, TV Presenter, TV Company “Mtavari”

Natia Gogsadze – Journalist, TV Presenter, TV Company “Mtavari”

Lika Basilaya-Shavgulidze – Member of the Board of Trustees of the Public Broadcaster

Ekaterine Mishveladze – Presenter, TV Pirveli

Tengiz Gogotishvili – Journalist, TV Company “Mtavari”

Irakli Tabliashvili – Journalist, TV Presenter, TV Company “Formula”

Shalva (Shavlego) Gegechkori – Journalist, Public Broadcaster, Host of Georgian Radio Programs

Tamar Bagashvili – Journalist, TV Presenter, TV Company “Formula”

Dodo Shonava – Former General Producer of the Parliamentary-Political Channel of the Public Broadcaster; Host of the socio-political talk show “Active Time” on Radio “Tbilisi”

Reso Kiknadze – Former Rector of V. Sarajishvili Tbilisi State Conservatoire; Professor at Ilia State University

Nana Sharikadze – Doctor of Art Studies, Former Rector of the State Conservatoire

Vili Pachkoria – President of the Association of Clinics of Georgia, Doctor of Medicine, Professor

Bidzina Kulumbegov – Academic Doctor of Medicine, Allergist/Immunologist

Temur Papaskiri – Professor at TSU, Head of the Department of Modern and Contemporary History

Iago Kachkachishvili – Sociologist, Professor at Tbilisi State University

Levan Gordeziani – Professor at TSU

Tsira Elisashvili – Cultural Heritage Expert, Professor

Nino Dolidze – Doctor of Social Sciences, Professor, Associate Professor at Ilia State University

Revaz Abkhazava – Education Specialist

Simon Janashia – Education Specialist

Sergo Ratiani – Philosopher, Professor at Ilia State University

Sophia Kilasonia – Doctor of Cultural Studies, Ilia State University

Giorgi Chanturia – Education Specialist

Tamar Tsopurashvili – Doctor, Professor at Ilia State University

Davit Kolbaia – Historian, Orientalist, Head of Caucasiology Studies at Warsaw University

Nana Meparishvili – Architect, Invited Lecturer at Caucasus University and Ilia State University

Lela Chakhaia – Education Researcher

Sofo Jvania – Georgian Language Lecturer, Warsaw University

Salome Tsiskarishvili – Doctor of Art Studies, Museologist, Ilia State University

Nino Chiabrishvili – Associate Professor at Ilia State University

Megi Kavtuashvili – NGO “Parents for Education”

Shalva Tabatadze – Professor

Nino Davitaia – Financier, Professor at the University of Georgia, Insurance Company “Autograph”

Marina Beridze, Chief Research Fellow at the Arn. Chikobava Institute of Linguistics, Tbilisi State University.

Bidzina Gujabidze, Mountaineer, Mountain Guide.

Nikoloz Simonishvili – Former Chairman of the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association, Lawyer

Luka Chokhonelidze – Founder of Youth Movement “Step”

Niko Managadze – Founder of Student Movement “For Freedom”

Tamaz Elizbarashvili – Businessman, Animal Rights Defender

Tina Mamulashvili – Publisher, Sulakauri Publishing

Sophio Gogokhia – Georgian Language and Literature Teacher at Abkhazia’s 10th Public School; Winner of the 2020 National Teacher Prize; Leader of Women’s Initiative Group “Equal”

Tornike Baratashvili – “Europe Is Our Home”, Kutaisi

Davit Katsarava – Founder of Anti-Occupation Movement “Strength in Unity”

Dato Gochava – Founder of the Professional Railway Workers’ Club

Tamar Mekvabishvili – Journalist, Founder of Civil Platform “Ancestors” and Civic Platform “26”

Nino Ordenidze – Civil Activist, Defender of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

Tsiala Katamidze – Leader in Civil Activism, Batumi

Levan Chkheidze – Lawyer

Levan Butkhuzi – Biologist

Bidzina Gujabidze – mount climber, mountain guide

Eka Kiknadze – Art Historian, Shota Rustaveli Theatre and Film Georgia State University

Ana Shanshiashvili – Art Historian, Georgian Heritage Crafts Association

Irena Popiashvili – Director of Kunsthalle Tbilisi

Irma Zoidze – Investigative Film Studio “REC”, Batumi

Kote Sulaberidze – Artist

Nino Chilashvili – Artist

Ana Gurgenidze – Artist, Curator

Lasha Bugadze – Writer

Mikheil Mdinaradze – Composer

Data Tavadze – Director

Ana Riaboshenko – Artist, Cultural Manager, former director of Creative Georgia

Nata Peradze – Civil Activist

Tekla Machavariani – Film Producer

Ana Dziapshipa – Film Director, Producer

Keti Machavariani – Film Director

Salome Jashi – Film Director

Levan Abdushelishvili – Film Scholar

Nino Jincharadze – Producer

Uta Beria – Director

Giorgi Tavartkiladze – Film Director

Ilia Makharadze – Artist, Curator, “Everything Shop” Conceptual Art Space

Tamar Zhvania – Musician, V. Sarajishvili Tbilisi State Conservatoire

Nino Jvania – Musician, V. Sarajishvili Tbilisi State Conservatoire

Irakli Kakabadze (Iaki Kabe) – Writer

Manana Tevzadze – Cultural Heritage Protection Specialist

Archil Giorgobiani – Musician

David Shugliashvili – Ethnomusicologist

Teona Japaridze – Art Researcher/Curator

Otar Berdzenishvili – Georgian Musicians’ Professional Union

Beso Solomanashvili – Writer, Director

Tamar Shavgulidze – Film Director

Giorgi Shvelidze – Cinematographer

Dr. Dinara Maglakelidze – Film Scientist

Nino Kukhalashvili – Lawyer

Ana Khazaradze – Producer, 1991 Productions

Tea Bakhtadze – Musician

Giorgi Savanelli – Director, Playwright

Kristine Darchia – Art Historian

Mariam Chachia – Documentary Film Director/Producer

Mariam Chubinidze – Journalist, Marketer

Ia Bakhtadze – Artist

Lana Gvinjilia – Director of “Populus Rei”

Nato Slepakova – Translator, “Freedom Square”

Davit Tsvariani – Museologist, Composer

Ana Gelashvili – Civil Activist (Founder and Director of NGO “Lomeki”)

Nino Kasradze – Actress

Natia Bukia – Gallerist, “Artbeat”

Nino Kvavilashvili, Artist, founder of Gallery 27

Lali Pertenava – Art Historian, Curator

Maia Pataridze – Numismatist, Ilia State University

Nato Alkhazishvili – Publisher, Publishing House “Ziari”

Mariam Kvitsiani – Publisher, Publishing House “Meduza”

Ana Kiasashvili – Publisher, Publishing House “Meduza”

Zviad Kvaratskhelia – Writer, Publisher, Magazine “Georgian Literature”

Lasha Beraia – Publisher

Maka Kasradze – Publisher, Publishing House “Zebra Group”

Maia Kudava – Publisher, Publishing House “Artanuji”

Gvantsa Jobava – Publisher,

Vasil Guleuri – Children’s Writer, Translator

Mariam Kikacheishvili – Bookshop “Books in Vake”

Levan Gholodze – Bookshop “Books in Vake”

Tamar Bulia – Musician, V. Sarajishvili Tbilisi State Conservatoire

Sofiko Babalashvili – Activist

Tamar Gugulashvili – Former Advisor to the Greens Party in the European Parliament

Tamar Sikharulidze – Art Historian

Khatuna Gogaladze – “Association Bio”

Maia Aduashvili – Emigrant, Promote Georgia, Amsterdam

Mariam Nozadze – Political Advisor, Brussels

Ekaterine Kereselidze – Emigrant, Co-founder of Promote Georgia NGO in Belgium, Employee at the Belgian Court of Appeal

Tengiz Chachava – Honored Artist, Professor

Nugzar Sadikovi – Civic Education Teacher

Ana Kintsurashvili – Mathematics and Civic Education Teacher

Manana Grigolava – Teacher

Nino Tkebuchava – Teacher

Ketino Merebashvili – Geography Teacher

Gita Tvalabeishvili – Teacher

Manushak Mkrtichiani – Teacher

Giorgi Liparishvili – Teacher

Mzia Iakobadze (Kakhadze) – Teacher

Natia Uchiava – Teacher

Manana Mikava – Mentor Teacher of Georgian Language and Literature

Maka Bibileishvili – Civic Education Teacher

Natela Davitaia – History Teacher

Natia Nafetvaridze – Teacher, Publisher

Ekaterine Tsulukidze – Georgian Language and Literature Teacher

Giorgi Duduchava – Teacher

Tamar Bakradze – Teacher

Laura Gotiashvili – Teacher

Ketevan Sepiashvili – Teacher

Tamar Bauzhadze – Teacher

Khatuna Gelovani – Teacher

Rusiko Kobakhidze – Teacher

Davit Paichadze – Teacher

Maka Chiaberashvili – Teacher

Mariam Chikvaidze – Teacher

Shorena Berelidze – Teacher

Natalia Kechakmadze – Teacher

Sofia Kukhilava – Teacher

Sopho Asathiani – Teacher

Darejan Todua – Teacher

Nino Tsiklauri – Teacher

Mariam Keburia – Georgian Language and Literature Teacher

Tamar Tsanava – Teacher

Ekaterine Chikovani – Teacher

Marine Bobokhia – Teacher

Tiniko Zardiashvili – Teacher

Temo Sukashvili – Teacher

Bakur Khijakadze – Teacher

Tamar Khutsishvili – Teacher

Lali Margiani – Teacher

Mimoza Gholijashvili – Teacher

Salome Furtskhvanidze – Teacher

Nino Ivanidze – Teacher

Nana Mgaloblishvili – Teacher

Shorena Tabatadze – Teacher

Nino Psuturi – Teacher

Eka Khutsiberidze – Teacher

Natia Akhvlediani – Teacher

Maia Menabde – Teacher

Khatuna Nozadze – Teacher

Marina Kharitonashvili – Teacher

Nino Niparishvili – Teacher

Teona Bekishvili – TSU, Educator, Literary Scholar

Tamar Kalichava – English Language Teacher

Zviad Eliziani – Art Manager

Teo Khatiashvili – Film Critic, Professor at Ilia State University

Natia Trapaidze – Designer

Mari Gulbiani – Film Director, Screenwriter

Teona Japaridze – Art Journalist/Curator

Khatuna Khabuliani – Art Historian/Curator, Professor at Ilia State University

Tiniko Nadirashvil – Film Producer

Sandro Souladze – Director, Writer

Nino Suramelashvili, Author, Translator

Keti Shavgulidze PdD, Art Historian, Professor

Organizations and Civil society groups:

Civil movement “Vote for Europe”

Initiative “Culture for Democracy”

Group “Daitove”

Civic Group “Ancestors”

Civic Platform “26”

May Movement

Education Policy Center

Civil Movement “Wave”

Georgian Film Institute

Georgian PEN Center

NGO ICOM Georgia

NGO Blue Shield Georgia National Committee

Film Production Company Kino Elva

NGO “Center for Civic Integration and Interethnic Relations”

NGO “Georgian House”

NGO “Art, Culture, Traditions”

NGO Lomeki established in Kazbegi

NGO “Open Space Visual and Performing Arts Center”

Film Production Company OpioDoc

“Ilia Chavchavadze Charitable Foundation”

Public and Creative Union “National Imperative”

Film Art Center “Prometheus”

Magazine “Georgian Literature”

Publishing House “Intellect”

Publishing House “Ziari”

Publishing House “Meduza”

Publishing House “Zebra Group”

Publishing House” Sulakauri Publishing”

Georgian Musicians’ Trade Union

Documentary Association Georgia

Education Trade Union

League of Supporters of America

Society of Georgian Parliamentarians

Organization “Support” for IDPs and Socially Vulnerable

Public Monitoring of Public Institutions and Municipal Activity

Georgian Development Fund “Kadagi”

Youth for European Future

Association of Public Initiatives

Civil Unity

Gallery 27

Movement Referendum

Minority groups representatives and emigrants

Giorgi Tumasyan, Chairman of the Armenian Community Platform of Georgia

Dor L’dor Keti Chikviladze, Progressive Judaism center, Georgia

Mikheil Chikviladze, Progressive Judaism center, Georgia

Revaz Berozashvili, project manager of European Commission projects, and platform “Generations for our Country”, Brussels, Belgium.

Nana Sander,Political and Social Platform – “Stuttgarter Liga”, Stuttgart, Germany

Aleksandre Petriashvili- Credit/Financing Manager at Hd Hyundai Infracore- movement Referendum, Praha, Czech Republic

Akaki Rusetsky, physicist, Helmholtz-Institut für Strahlen- und Kernphysik, Universität Bonn, Germany

Vasil Tsiskarishvili, Physician, Social Platform “GeoVote USA”, USA

Nino Dgebuadze, Program Manager, Social Platform GeoVote USA

Giorgi Chinchaladze – Architect, cofounder GZA • გზა (Georgisches Zentrum im Ausland), Berlin, Germany

Marina Kaishauri – Founder of Association « Tamarieli » an emigrant organisation act as both a cultural guardian and vital support system for Georgians living abroad, Strasbourg, France

Inga Khomeriki- member of association « Tamarieli » . Strasbourg, France.

David Tskipurishvili – Founder founder of nonprofit organization ,,American Georgians for progress “, USA

Shorena Lomtadze – member of nonprofit organization ,,American Georgians for progress”, USA

Tamar Demuria – Civil Society “1 Citizen – 1 Choice” Co-Founder, Comitee members of association acting in Paris “Géorgie vue de France”, Paris , France

Mamuka Mskhiladze – Doctor, Civil Society “1 Citizen – 1 Choice” member, Paris, France

Keti Mgeladze – Doctor, Civil Society “1 Citizen – 1 Choice” member, Paris, France

Besik Tsuladze – Doctor, Civil Society “1 Citizen – 1 Choice” member, Paris, France

Anna-Nana Jaoshvili – Doctor, Civil Society “1 Citizen – 1 Choice” member, Paris, France

Otar Bukhrashvili – Physician, Germany

Sopio Kalatozishvili – Teacher at Euro Schulen Rheinland GmbH, member of Georgian association “Winds” Cologne, Germany

Sopio Bukia – Physician, Germany,

Vazha Gaprindashvili – SDA export manager, vice president of Rugby association, Warsaw Poland

Mzevinar Kavtaradze “Generations for the Country, from Italy Now”

Natela Basiashvili, Administration Assistant and member of the platform of “Generations for the Country”, Spain

Shorena Davitashvili, Archaeologist, Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, Ilia State University, Germany

Initiators: Civil movement “Vote for Europe” and Initiative “Culture for Democracy”