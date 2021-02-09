ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgian-Ossetian conflict

Another Georgian citizen sentenced in South Ossetia

messenger vk-black email copy print

A court in Tskhinvali has sentenced yet another Georgian citizen, Ramaz Begeluri, to two months of preliminary detention on charges of “illegal crossing of the state border of South Ossetia.”

This is the second verdict on a Georgian citizen in South Ossetia over the past week. On February 8, a court in Tskhinvali sentenced Zaza Gakheladze to 12.5 years in prison. He is charged not only with “illegal border crossing” during the mushroom picking in July 2020. According to Tskhinvali, Gakheladze resisted the military during his arrest and fired from a shotgun

According to Ramaz Begeluri’s father, his son was detained by Russian and Ossetian servicemen for the second time.

“The last time he was taken away when he was working in the field at our site. I don’t know what happened this time, and I don’t know where they took them from,” he told qartli.ge.

“Illegal detentions significantly worsen the security situation along the line of occupation, as well as in the occupied territories, and complicate the daily life of the local population. Active work is underway for the immediate release of the illegally detained,” the Georgian State Security Service said in a statement.

From the zone of the Georgian-Ossetian conflict, there are regular reports of the detention of Georgian citizens by the Russian military on charges of “crossing the state border.” These are usually locals who either graze livestock or collect the edible jonjoli herb in the nearby forest.

According to Tbilisi, in January 2021 alone, a total of 13 local residents were detained. Three received warnings and were released, nine were fined.

Photo: Yana Korbezashvili for Civil.ge

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews