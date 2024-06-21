fbpx
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Another case of police brutality in Abkhazia: an officer caught on camera beating a detainee

police brutality in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia, a video has surfaced on social media showing Mancho Kyakhba, an officer from the first department of the Sukhum police, beating a detainee while other officers calmly watch.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that this incident occurred in February 2024, an internal investigation had already been conducted, Mancho Kyakhba was dismissed “for negative reasons,” and the “observers” received disciplinary action.

However, this is far from the first scandal involving the beating of detainees by Abkhazian law enforcement officers. Cases of police brutality are regularly publicized, and on two occasions, it even resulted in the death of detainees.

Yet, no police officer has ever been imprisoned for such actions. Usually, they get off with a fine or, at most, dismissal, like Mancho Kyakhba. Representatives of Abkhazian civil society believe that this impunity is precisely what fuels police brutality.

Renowned Abkhazian blogger and public figure Tengiz Jopua is outraged by the inaction of the law enforcement system:

The video clearly shows violations of articles 105, 125, and 288 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Abkhazia, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs dismissed someone ‘for negative reasons.’

What does ‘negative reasons’ even mean? Was his punch improperly executed, did he violate uniform regulations, or did he use foul language at work? I just don’t understand what’s written in the Internal Security Department’s report. And where is the criminal case? What happened to the prosecutor’s oversight? What about the Criminal Code?”

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable.

