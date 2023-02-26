fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan observes anniversary of Khojaly tragedy

messenger vk-black email copy print

Anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy

Thirty-one years ago, on the night of February 25-26, 1992, one of the bloodiest tragedies in the history of the Karabakh conflict took place. Armenian armed units, with the participation of the 366th regiment of the Soviet army stationed in Khankendi (Stepanakert), captured the city of Khojaly. “During the massacre 613 people were killed with particular cruelty, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly. 1,275 civilians were taken prisoner, and the fate of 150 people is still unknown,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Today Azerbaijanis around the world are celebrating the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy. At 17:00 local time, a minute of silence will be observed throughout the country in memory of the victims.

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

“On the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, one of the worst crimes committed against the civilian population of Azerbaijan during the period of Armenian aggression, we honor the memory of the victims with deep sorrow. Justice must prevail in order to end the impunity of the perpetrators and establish lasting peace in the region,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Billboard for the anniversary of the tragedy in Khojaly on the Lachin road. Photo: AzərTAc

The Foreign Ministry added that on the night of February 25-26, Armenian armed units, with the help of the 366th regiment, attacked the city of Khojaly. Approximately 2,500 Khojaly residents who remained in the city under siege left the city in the hope of reaching the Aghdam region. “But the Armenians dealt with the civilian population brutally,” the Foreign Ministry noted.

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Most read

1

“Vardanyan was not fired at Aliyev's request”: opinion from Yerevan

2

"Moving mountains" - What did Pashinyan, Aliyev and Garibashvili discussed in Munich

3

"The only country with closed borders" - Quarantine extended in Azerbaijan

4

The main topics of the day in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia

5

South Ossetia to join Russia after all?

6

“Lake Sevan and the city of Jermuk are in danger due to mining”: Armenian environmentalists

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews