Anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy

Thirty-one years ago, on the night of February 25-26, 1992, one of the bloodiest tragedies in the history of the Karabakh conflict took place. Armenian armed units, with the participation of the 366th regiment of the Soviet army stationed in Khankendi (Stepanakert), captured the city of Khojaly. “During the massacre 613 people were killed with particular cruelty, including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly. 1,275 civilians were taken prisoner, and the fate of 150 people is still unknown,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

Today Azerbaijanis around the world are celebrating the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy. At 17:00 local time, a minute of silence will be observed throughout the country in memory of the victims.

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan

“On the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, one of the worst crimes committed against the civilian population of Azerbaijan during the period of Armenian aggression, we honor the memory of the victims with deep sorrow. Justice must prevail in order to end the impunity of the perpetrators and establish lasting peace in the region,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Billboard for the anniversary of the tragedy in Khojaly on the Lachin road. Photo: AzərTAc

The Foreign Ministry added that on the night of February 25-26, Armenian armed units, with the help of the 366th regiment, attacked the city of Khojaly. Approximately 2,500 Khojaly residents who remained in the city under siege left the city in the hope of reaching the Aghdam region. “But the Armenians dealt with the civilian population brutally,” the Foreign Ministry noted.