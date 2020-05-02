Ambulance stoned in the Bolnisi region of Georgia

Several residents of the village of Mushavani in the Bolnisi region of Georgia, despite the symptoms of coronavirus, refused hospitalization and therefore stoned the ambulance.

It was a group of young people who were drunk, said local MP Gogi Meshveliani.

“They shouted:” There is no virus in the village, leave us alone. ” There were quite a few of them, and they threatened us with sticks and stones. As a result, both the ambulance and my car were damaged, ”says the representative of the mayor’s office, Robizon Selimashvili, who was also at the scene with doctors and police.

Members of one family are infected, they have not yet been transported to the hospital.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, two cars were damaged, an investigation began.

Since March 25, the Bolnisi and Marneuli regions are in full quarantine due to the threat of an internal outbreak. In general, only in the Bolnisi district 107 confirmed cases. On May 2, the second resident of Marneuli died of coronavirus.

Eight people have been killed in Georgia since the epidemic began. 582 people were infected. 207 recovered and were discharged from hospitals.