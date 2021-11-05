Almost 99% of those who died of Covid-19 in Georgia between March - September were not vaccinated



Majority of Georgian patients dying of Covid-19 were not vaccinated

Between March 15 – September 30, 5,469 people died of Covid-19 in Georgia, of which 98.95% were not vaccinated, said Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the Center for Disease Control.

According to him, in the age group 18-59 years, complete vaccination protects against death by 99.37%, and in the age group over 60 years old – by 97.8%. This applies to all four vaccines used in the country.

As for protection from hospitalization, according to Gamkrelidze, vaccination protects citizens from being hospitalized by 93.4%.

He also noted that Georgia will join the EU QR-codes system in a few days.

“The IT department of the (Health) Ministry, the ministry of justice and foreign affairs are now working on this. I know that Georgia should join the system in about 10 days”.

The European Union has already recognized the Covid vaccination documents of Georgia’s neighbors – Armenia and Turkey.

According to Amiran Gamkrelidze, various measures to develop vaccination were discussed at the meeting of the Coordination Council.

“We presented and discussed a very strong information campaign, an aggressive campaign, which will be about the same as during the elections. Secondly, there will be incentives for vaccination, especially for people over 60 and rural residents, as well as for those residing in the cities”, Gamkrelidze said.

Gamkrelidze also reacted to yesterday’s statement by the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, who appealed to the authorities to introduce tough and urgent measures amid the worsening of epidemiological situation in the country. Salome Zurabishvili also called on the Orthodox Church to promote vaccinations.

“Today the President took part in the meeting of the Coordination Council. She expressed a desire to travel to the regions to actively promote vaccination”, said Amiran Gamkrelidze.

Vaccination against coronavirus in Georgia began on March 15.

Vaccinations in the country are mainly carried out with the use of four vaccines – the German-American Pfizer, the British AstraZeneca and the Chinese Sinopharm (Beijing) and Sinovac.

As Gamkrelidze explains, unlike AstraZeneka and Pfizer, Chinese-made vaccines have a shelf life of 2-3 years. In addition, a month ago, Pfizer decided to extend the shelf life of all Pfizer vaccines stored at minus 60-90 degrees Celsius by three months.

As of November 4, 1,990,501 vaccinations have been made in Georgia. Of these, 1,041,751 people (36.7% of the adult population) have been vaccinated with the first dose and only 33.1% of the adult population (946,395) are fully vaccinated. In total, 3469 people have been vaccinated over the past day.

On November 4, 5206 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Georgia, 53 people died.