fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Georgian photographer summoned to State Security Service in 'coup attempt' case

messenger vk-black email copy print

Alleged coup d’état in Georgia

Vaho Kareli, photo correspondent of Georgian TV channel Formula, has been summoned to the State Security Service (SGB), having attended a seminar which the service links to an “attempted coup d’état” in Georgia.

“It’s not even funny anymore,” the photographer says.

The SGB of Georgia released details of the case against the CANVAS organization. It is reported that Serbian citizens Sinisa Sikman, Jelena Stojsic and Slobodan Jinovic held a seminar for representatives of non-governmental organizations in Tbilisi for four days on the topic “How to overthrow the government, resist the police and organize a coup d’état”.

According to the SGB, CANVAS members arrived in Georgia on September 25, 2023, as part of a program of the American organization USAID. Sinisha Sikman and Slobodan Jinovic are allegedly linked to the organization of coups d’état in Serbia, Ukraine and other states, including the “Rose Revolution” that took place in Georgia in 2003.

CANVAS considers the accusations against it “pressure on the organization’s leader, on activists who cooperate with the organization, receive education and spread knowledge about strategic nonviolent campaigns.”

The U.S. Embassy calls the SBG accusations false and says it is ready to discuss any concerns with the government.

Alleged coup d’état in Georgia

Most read

1

War between Israel and Palestine: which side is Azerbaijan on?

2

"Iranian Armed Forces will react if Baku seizes corridor in Armenia". Opinion from Yerevan

3

Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 2-6 October, 2023

4

"Granada annulled the 2020 trilateral declaration". Opinion from Yerevan

5

What will happen if the European Union imposes sanctions on Azerbaijan?

6

Araik Harutyunyan and other leaders of unrecognized regime in Karabakh arrested

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews