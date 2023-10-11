Georgian photographer summoned to State Security Service in 'coup attempt' case

Alleged coup d’état in Georgia

Vaho Kareli, photo correspondent of Georgian TV channel Formula, has been summoned to the State Security Service (SGB), having attended a seminar which the service links to an “attempted coup d’état” in Georgia.

“It’s not even funny anymore,” the photographer says.

The SGB of Georgia released details of the case against the CANVAS organization. It is reported that Serbian citizens Sinisa Sikman, Jelena Stojsic and Slobodan Jinovic held a seminar for representatives of non-governmental organizations in Tbilisi for four days on the topic “How to overthrow the government, resist the police and organize a coup d’état”.

According to the SGB, CANVAS members arrived in Georgia on September 25, 2023, as part of a program of the American organization USAID. Sinisha Sikman and Slobodan Jinovic are allegedly linked to the organization of coups d’état in Serbia, Ukraine and other states, including the “Rose Revolution” that took place in Georgia in 2003.

CANVAS considers the accusations against it “pressure on the organization’s leader, on activists who cooperate with the organization, receive education and spread knowledge about strategic nonviolent campaigns.”

The U.S. Embassy calls the SBG accusations false and says it is ready to discuss any concerns with the government.

