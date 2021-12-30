ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Politics in Armenia
Politics in Armenia

All charges are dropped against four suspects in assassination attempt on Armenian Prime Minister

messenger vk-black email copy print

Charges dropped against suspects in PM Pashinyan assassination attempt

All charges against the former head of the National Security Service of Armenia Artur Vanetsyan have been dropped. Vanetsyan was one of the suspects in the case of “an assassination attempt” on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and “a conspiracy to usurp power”. The criminal prosecution was terminated due to the lack of evidence.

“According to the decision, no preparations for the usurpation of power or the murder of Nikol Pashinyan were made”, Vanetsyan’s lawyer Lusine Sahakyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Thus, the criminal prosecution has already been terminated in relation to all four suspects in this case. Among the suspects were:

  • member of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia Vahram Baghdasaryan,
  • member of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun party Ashot Avagyan,
  • the commander of the Sisakan volunteer detachment Ashot Minasyan.

During the year, while the investigation was underway, law enforcement agencies were unable to find sufficient evidence of their guilt.

“Political persecution” – attorneys’ assessment

The case was launched immediately after the end of the second Karabakh war, when Armenia’s opposition, including the Hayrenik (Motherland) party of the former head of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan, began to demand the resignation of the head of the Armenian government. On the night of November 10, 2020, Pashinyan signed a trilateral statement on the cessation of hostilities in Karabakh. The opposition regarded this document as “a treacherous conspiracy and voluntary surrender of Karabakh to Azerbaijan” and began a series of protests.

On November 14, Artur Vanetsyan was detained, and, on November 15 the court released him from custody, considering the “decision to detain him unlawful”. His lawyers announced that the opposition politician is undergoing “shameful political persecution”. Vanetsyan himself stated that “he did not commit any crimes, and the authorities by their actions are trying to remove him from political processes”.

“A ‘show’ to preserve power ” – the assessment of the opposition

Arthur Vanetsyan still regards the accusation as a ‘show’, a ‘farce’ staged by Pashinyan’s team after the defeat in the war in order to preserve power:

“For a year now, the authorities, representatives of the authorities have been constantly saying that they tried to kill the Prime Minister, thereby justifying the presence of armed men [guards] in the National Assembly. When we said that no law enforcement agency could impede the activities of a National Assembly deputy, that force could not be used, they pointed at me and said that there were people in this room who were trying to kill the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, we saw that the criminal case initiated a year ago, the staging of this show, in fact, has nothing to do with reality”.

Most read

1

Did Pashinyan “surrender” Karabakh again? Armenian PM's statements spark criticism

2

What caused the collapse of Turkish lira - political or economic reasons?

3

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

4

Armenian-Turkish negotiations: old agenda in new realities. What to expect?

5

"Not a reform, but punishment for independence": why Georgia abolished Inspector's Service

6

Booster dose of coronavirus vaccine to become mandatory in Azerbaijan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews