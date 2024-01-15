Sixth arrest in the Abzas Media case in Azerbaijan

Abzas Media case – arrests continue

A sixth journalist has been arrested in Azerbaijan in the Abzas Media case. All are accused of smuggling by prior conspiracy with a group of persons. The journalists deny the charges and believe that their arrest is related to their investigation of corruption among high-ranking officials published in Abzas Media.

Abzas Media reporter Elnara Gasimova was arrested in Baku

On January 15, Abzas Media reporter Elnara Gasimova was arrested for 2 months and 17 days of preliminary term by decision of Khatai court of Baku city. Like other journalists of the website arrested in this case, she is charged under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior conspiracy with a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The journalist was brought to the court in handcuffs.

“This is a violation of the presumption of innocence. They probably did it so that she could not wave to her colleagues who gathered in front of the court… Elnara is a journalist, not a terrorist!” journalist Shemshad Agha wrote on social media.

On Saturday, January 13, the journalist was summoned to the Baku City Police Headquarters to testify in the Abzas Media case for the second time. On the same day, Gasimova’s formal arrest was announced.

Before her visit to the police department, she gave an interview to Meydan TV and said that she was expecting her arrest, as there is already a precedent — Nargiz Absalamova was also arrested, being invited to testify for the second time.

“I don’t really have any other way. I’ve never thought about any alternatives, like maybe I shouldn’t continue, maybe I should stop or quit. Maybe I should say that I don’t do journalism at all anymore. I don’t allow myself such thoughts.

I think we should continue anyway. Those in this system need to see that whatever they do, there are those who go to jail smiling like Nargiz, those who return to the country knowing they will be arrested like Sevinj.

No one can say they are not afraid. Some may have more or less fear. However, despite this fear, it is a fear that must be overcome and carried on. The feeling of anger caused by the arrests of my colleagues helped me suppress my fear,” she said.

The journalist’s lawyer Elnara Gasimova does not consider herself guilty.

“She believes that her arrest is related to her journalistic activities. She said that the smuggling charge is unfounded and absurd, that this article is being used as an excuse to arrest journalists.”

Arrests of employees of Abzas Media, known for its corruption investigations, began on November 20 last year.

First, the site’s director Ulvi Hasanly and deputy director Mohammed Kekalov and editor-in-chief Sevinj Vagifkyzy were arrested. Later the arrests continued against investigative journalist Hafiz Babala and Nargiz Absalamova. All of them were charged under Article 206.3.2 (smuggling by prior conspiracy with a group of persons) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The sanction of this article provides for imprisonment from 5 to 8 years.