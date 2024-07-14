fbpx
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Abkhazian authorities attempt to "push through" apartment law again

The Abkhazian government is making another attempt to pass the highly unpopular apartment law, this time presenting it as part of measures to support the republic’s depressed areas.

For two years, president of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania has been actively lobbying for the apartment law, which would allow foreigners (particularly Russians) to build and purchase apartments in the republic.

Currently, foreigners are prohibited from buying property in Abkhazia. Many in society believe that lifting this ban will lead to numerous negative consequences:

  • If Russians “flood” the republic, the Abkhaz may become a minority.
  • The lack of an urban planning code and land registry will lead to uncontrolled construction.
  • Local investors will find themselves at a disadvantage and pushed out of the market due to rising property prices.
  • Rising prices will make it unaffordable for Abkhaz citizens to buy or rent housing.
  • The local population may lose access to comfortable living areas.
  • The income of Abkhazia’s resort areas will decrease.
  • The republic’s infrastructure will not withstand the increased load.

All these concerns outweigh the president’s argument that building apartments will “revitalize Abkhazia’s economy.” So far, the bill has not progressed beyond committee hearings in parliament.

Therefore, Bzhania is now trying to push the law through in a geographically limited form—only for the eastern part of Abkhazia. The updated version of the apartment law has been incorporated into the bill “On Certain Measures to Enhance the Socio-Economic Development of the Ochamchira, Tkvarcheli, and Gali Districts of the Republic of Abkhazia.”

Aslan Bzhania argues that allowing the construction of apartments and their subsequent sale to foreigners will significantly boost the economy of these regions, which are considered depressed.

The president hopes that the law will be passed by the deputies before the parliament goes on summer break, that is, before August 1.

