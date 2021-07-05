ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon

Abkhazia video blog, ep.2: Streets with no sidewalks

messenger vk-black email copy print

In Abkhazia, beautiful cafes, shops, and new hotels have appeared, however, local entrepreneurs do not seem to care about the poor state of the streets and non-existent sidewalks of Sukhum. Katya Yenik has recently opened her own cafe, and this is an episode of her JAMnews blog, talks about how she is attempting to solve the problems of destroyed pedestrian zones.

All episodes of Katya Yenik’s blog “Let’s walk along the streets of Sukhum”

The terms, place names, opinions and ideas in this article do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or ethically unacceptable for other reasons.

Most read

1

Poti - the 'poor rich' city of Georgia

2

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

3

Armenia's quotas for ethnic minorities in parliament

4

Marijuana use in Georgia - what does the law say?

5

Why do Azerbaijanis complain about air ticket prices?

6

Sex-tourism in Azerbaijan: an Arabian summer

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews