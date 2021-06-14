Abkhazia video blog, ep.1: Sukhum's destroyed streets

Destroyed streets of Sukhum, Abkhazia. Video

“Sukhum is a wonderful city, but, alas, it has become very difficult to live here”, says Katya Yenik, JAMnews blogger from Abkhazia. In this episode, she talks about the problems with the need for street repair and improvement of the city’s infrastructure to be carried out with the support of the city authorities and society.

Episode one: “Who turned the Sukhumi streets into off-road?”

