Abkhazia releases opposition figures following massive public protests

Abkhazia releases oppositionists after protests

In Abkhazia, five opposition members detained on the evening of November 11 were released less than a day later, on November 12. However, their detention caused a major public outcry in Abkhazia, where such treatment of opposition figures is unusual, and it further escalated tensions over the Russian-Abkhaz investment agreement.

This controversial agreement, already signed by the Minister of Economy, now awaits parliamentary ratification. The opposition and part of the public are determined to block its ratification, viewing the agreement as highly disadvantageous and even dangerous for Abkhazia. At the opposition’s initiative, citizens have been meeting with deputies, urging them to vote against it.

The five detained opposition members—former deputies Garry Kokaia and Almaskhan Ardzinba, activists Ramaz Jopua and Aslan Gvaramiya, and lawyer Omar Smyr—had been returning from one of these meetings in the town of Gudauta.

They were all detained at the entrance to Sukhum and were treated as if they posed a serious threat.

Footage of the detention quickly circulated on social media, sparking widespread anger. Soon, relatives, friends, and supporters of the detainees gathered outside the gates of the State Security Service (SSS), calling for their immediate release and describing the detentions as politically motivated.

Security forces did not respond to these demands and withheld the official reasons for the detentions until midnight, when Prosecutor General Adgur Agrba announced that the grounds were alleged illegal actions and use of obscene language toward a deputy. However, he did not disclose the name of the offended deputy or provide further details, stating only that a procedural investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, protesters moved from the SSS gates to block bridges on the main republican highway. Three bridges remained blocked until morning, and throughout this period, there was no contact with the detainees.

President Aslan Bzhania held an emergency meeting with the SSS in the middle of the night, where security officials briefed him on the situation and assured him they were prepared for any developments

It was only the following day that lawyers and Ombudswoman Anas Kishmaria were granted access to the SSS building, confirming that the detainees were held in normal conditions and that no physical force had been used on them after detention.

The cases of three detainees—Ardzinba, Jopua, and Kokaia—were then sent to the Sukhum City Court. The police requested administrative charges under Article 166, “Minor Hooliganism,” which could lead to a fine or community service.

However, the court declined to pursue the case, terminating proceedings due to a lack of evidence of any administrative offense.

By 4:00 p.m., the detainees were released from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and protesters unblocked the bridges, ending the standoff..

A parliamentary session to discuss the investment agreement is scheduled for November 15. Until then, the public intends to continue meeting with deputies to press their case.

Previously, through similar public pressure, parliament was convinced to reject a presidentially-backed bill on apartments.

