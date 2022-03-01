fbpx
Abkhazia

Abkhazia puts armed forces on high alert

In Abkhazia, the armed forces have been put on high alert. According to the assurances of the Minister of Defense, these are just planned exercises.

“Special units of the armed forces have been transferred into a special mode of service, and the armed forces of the republic are ready to carry out tasks as intended”, said Defense Minister Colonel-General Vladimir Anua.

However, according to the press service of the President of Abkhazia, President Aslan Bzhania has discussed “issues related to the situation on the territory of Ukraine” with the Minister of Defense. Based on this situation, the president pointed out the need to “be prepared to respond to any provocations”.

Meanwhile, the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict has caused certain concerns among the residents of Abkhazia in the context of the unresolved conflict with Georgia.

In the Abkhaz groups on various social media, posts of some Ukrainian bloggers are disseminated, calling on Georgia, while Russian troops are stuck on the territory of Ukraine, to deal with Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

In this regard, the comments under these posts boil down to the fact that in this difficult time, any scenario that was previously perceived as completely unrealistic (meaning the new Georgian-Abkhazian war), now may well become real.

Regarding the current military conflict in Ukraine, there are quite a lot of Abkhaz users of social media who oppose the war.

“Thirty years ago, our people fully felt what war is. Although units of Ukrainians from UNA-UNSO also actively participated in that war on the side of the Georgians, nevertheless, we must not forget that ordinary people suffer in such ‘meat grinders’. So peace to all!”, — writes one of the Facebook users.

