Georgian-Abkhaz conflict
Georgian-Abkhaz conflict

“We offer our Abkhazian brothers a policy of reconciliation” – Abkhazia Day celebrated in Georgia

Abkhazia Day in Georgia

On May 23, Georgia celebrates the holiday “Abkhazetoba” (Day of Abkhazia), which was founded in 2014 on the initiative and blessing of the Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II.

On this occasion, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said:

“I congratulate everyone today, especially our Abkhaz compatriots.

The political team of the Georgian Dream has proposed a new approach to our Abkhaz brothers – a policy of reconciliation and confidence building, because until the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity, one of the main goals of our government is to earn each other’s trust and reunite.

We have one history and culture, our values and our desire for a better future for our children are common. This is what gives us hope that the restoration of mutual respect, trust and friendship will make us a strong, united, developed and European country.

Once again I congratulate all of you on the day of Abkhazia. I wish peace and development to our homeland – Georgia.”

In turn, State Minister for Reconciliation and Civil Equality Teya Akhvlediani said:

“It is symbolic that May 23 is the day of memory of the Apostle Simon of Canaan, who preached Christianity in Abkhazia. Along with a common culture and traditions, Georgians and Abkhazians are united by a history of peaceful and friendly coexistence based on common values.

Within the framework of Georgia’s peace policy, the experience of this unity is based on a people-oriented state policy of reconciliation and inclusion, which aims to create conditions for the restoration of relations based on mutual understanding and respect between people temporarily separated by artificial barriers, ensuring trust and sustainable peacebuilding.

We deeply believe that reconciliation, peace and development is an alternative way to achieve shared prosperity and a better future in a strong European nation.”

Irakli Gharibashvili and Tea Akhvlediani
