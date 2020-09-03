Abkhazia reports record number of coronavirus cases

Abkhazia had a record number of COVID-19 infections in a single day on September 1.

Based on the results of testing conducted on 194 people, 29 new cases of infection were identified.

The previous record of infections, which was recorded in mid-August, was 26.

The 29 patients are currently at the Gudauta hospital, which is specialized for the treatment of coronavirus. Of these patients, five are in serious condition, while another nine are in moderately serious condition.

As of today, the total number of detected coronavirus cases in Abkhazia is 359. Of those infected, there have been 125 recoveries and 4 deaths.

Despite the sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Abkhaz government is decidedly not reinstating a regime of strict restrictive measures throughout the republic. However, local quarantine measures are being introduced.

In particular, in the village of Labra, in the Ochamchira region, where a local resident died of coronavirus at the end of August, sanitary and epidemiological services introduced a quarantine. All entrances and exits from the village are currently closed.

Additionally, due to the fact that several teachers were found to have contracted COVID-19 in the schools where they teach, the start of the new school year has been postponed by one week.

