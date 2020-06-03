Abkhazia claims no more active coronavirus cases

The last patients in Abkhazia with coronavirus were released from the hospital on June 3. Now there are no official active cases of COVID-19 in the republic.

Despite this, the state of emergency has been extended until June 15. The regulations primarily apply to the Russian and Georgian borders, which will remain closed for both exit and entry.

In total, 28 cases of infection were reported in Abkhazia. Of these, 27 people recovered, and one 95-year-old woman died.

In Russia, it was possible to book a room in Abkhaz hotels and spas through tourist sites as early as mid-May, as many expected that the state of emergency would end on June 1 and the borders would reopen.

Making a reservation was free, and it seems this foresight was justified, at least for now.

For the majority of the population of Abkhazia, tourists are the only source of income. However, judging by the reaction on social networks, most agree to forego this holiday season, so as not to open borders and prevent an outbreak of coronavirus.

Some typical comments:

“We need to choose: either make money off of Russian tourists and risk a mass outbreak, or tighten our belts and keep the border closed.”

