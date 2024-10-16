Abkhaz officials want preferential loans

According to a leaked document, high-ranking officials and deputies in Abkhazia will receive preferential loans from Russian banks, even though this is illegal. The list, published by the Telegram channel “Abkhaz Portal,” includes the Vice President of the Republic, Badra Gumba, Prime Minister Alexander Ankvab, the Ministers of Economy and Justice, the head of one of the districts, three deputies, and the president’s son-in-law.

Russian banks approved the officials’ and deputies’ applications under a preferential loan program for Abkhaz entrepreneurs for 2022-2025. However, Abkhaz law prohibits officials and deputies from engaging in entrepreneurial activities.

According to sources from the “Abkhaz Portal,” the loans have been allocated as follows:

To deputies Timur Beiya and Alkhas Bartsits, and Minister of Justice Anri Bartsits for the construction of apartments in Sukhumi (approximately $12.5 million);

To Prime Minister Alexander Ankvab, Minister of Economy Kristina Ozgan, and Deputy Aslan Lakoba for the construction of a brewery in the city of Gudauta ($6.25 million) and a hotel in New Athos ($5.21 million);

To Vice President Badra Gumba for the construction of apartments in Sukhumi ($11.46 million);

To the head of the administration of the Gali district, Konstantin Piliya, and the president’s son-in-law, Omar Avidzba, for the construction of apartments ($12.5 million);

To Deputy Alisa Gularia for the construction of a hotel in the Gagra district ($5.21 million).

This information was made public as early as October 11, but as of now, five days later, only one person from the controversial list, Timur Beiya, has issued an official denial, stating that he has not received any loans, has not submitted any applications, and had no intention of doing so.

According to one of the opposition leaders, Adgur Ardzinba, he is not surprised at all, since obtaining preferential loans “fits perfectly within the logic of the [Abkhaz] authorities’ behavior and their usual course of action.”

He explained that the program to support Abkhaz entrepreneurs was approved in 2015 by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the request of the then leader of Abkhazia, Raul Khajimba. Ardzinba, who at the time held the position of Minister of Economy, was tasked with overseeing this initiative.

“I want to emphasize that all processes related to business lending were conducted under unprecedentedly transparent conditions. A special open commission was created, and all of its meetings were held in the presence of journalists. Moreover, information about all entrepreneurs who were selected was openly published, with the names of the founders provided. Naturally, the idea that any officials or deputies might consider taking a portion of these funds for themselves was out of the question,” Ardzinba stated.

In his opinion, the current authorities display a “disrespectful and rude” attitude toward their people and keep all processes related to the distribution of loans secret.

To those who found their names in the published lists and believe they have been slandered, the opposition leader recommends helping to release the official list of participants in the loan program.

