Russia

51 people were killed and 60 injured in a mine explosion in Russia

Siberian coal mine blast

The number of victims of the explosion, which occurred on the evening of November 25 at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the town of Belovo in the Kemerovo region of Russia, is currently 51 people.

On the morning of November 26, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that one of the rescuers believed to be dead in the mine had been found alive.

As reported by ” Novaya Gazeta “, there were 285 miners in the mine at the time of the tragedy. By the evening of November 25, local authorities reported that all 52 people remaining underground by that time, including 46 miners and six rescuers, had died. More than 60 people were injured and hospitalized.

Three days of mourning has been announced in the region.

Siberian coal mine blast
Rescue work after the explosion at the mine. Photo: administration of the Kemerovo region

The likely cause of the mine accident, which officials and experts are talking about, is a methane explosion.

The Investigative Committee of Russia in fact opened two criminal cases – on negligence and violation of industrial safety. The director of the mine, his first deputy and the head of the section were detained.

