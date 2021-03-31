4,000 more people died in Georgia in 2020 than were born

Mortality rate up in Georgia in 2020

According to the National Statistics Office of Georgia, the population of Georgia declined in 2020. In the country, 4,017 more people died than were born

According to Geostat, 46,520 children were born in Georgia in 2020, including 24,289 boys and 22,231 girls.

Compared to 2019, the number of deaths also increased by 8.3% and amounted to 50,537 people.

The highest mortality rate was observed in Tbilisi (13,878 people), and the lowest in the Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti regions (764 people).

According to statistics, 16,359 couples were married in Georgia in 2020.

As for the number of divorces, there were 7,643 divorced couples in 2020.

In 2020, the number of registered marriages in Georgia decreased by 29.7 percent.

The average age at marriage is 30 for men and 28 for women.