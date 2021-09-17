37.5% of vaccination opponents in Georgia fear infertility, death



37.5% of vaccination opponents in Georgia cite fear of infertility or death as the reason for their attitude towards vaccines.

The National Statistics Office of Georgia has assessed the vaccination process in the country. According to the survey, only 28.8% of respondents are ready to receive the coronavirus vaccine. 10.4% say they are unlikely to get vaccinated, 31.4% practically rule it out, and 29.5% percent have not yet decided.

The data was collected in February-March 2021 when the nationwide vaccination process began in Georgia.

The main reasons for the reluctance to get vaccinated named were the side effects of the vaccine, the threat of death or infertility.

According to Geostat, 57.7% of respondents in Georgia trust vaccines. This figure also varies by location: 60.7% in large cities and 53.4% in villages.

In order to encourage vaccination, the Vaccinate and Win Campaign was been launched in Georgia. The national lottery company released a statement that all people who have been vaccinated at least once will have the opportunity to win cash prizes.

An application is being developed in Georgia that will determine the Covid status of a citizen using a QR code. The application will contain complete information on the results of PCR and rapid tests and vaccinations.

In recent months, up to 4,000 cases of coronavirus infection and up to 80 deaths have been recorded daily, and the vaccination process in Georgia has significantly slowed down.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,515 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country, 60 patients have died.

As of September 15, 1,561,228 vaccinations have been made:

919,876 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose – this is 32.2% of the adult population;

641,352 people are fully vaccinated – 22.5% of the adult population.