23-year-old girl missing for five days found dead in Georgia

After an intensive five-day search for 23-year-old Tamar Bachaliashvili, who disappeared on July 17 from the Tbilisi suburb of Ponichala, her body was discovered by a shepherd in a forest near the town of Tetri Tskaro, 50 kilometers from Tbilisi. Tamar’s body was found in her own car.

The girl appears to have passed away a few days ago, said Mikhail Ramishvili, a lawyer for the Bachaleishvili family who was present when the body was examined. He clarified that the body was in the back seat of the car, and intoxication was considered one possible reason for her death.

Family members say that Tamar Bachaleishvili left the house on the morning of Saturday 17 July, when no one was at home. At about two o’clock in the afternoon her mother called her, but her phone was turned off. When it was clear that the girl was late coming home, and her phone remained off, her family went to the police.

Law enforcement agencies have established that the trail of her car was lost near the village of Khaishi, Tetritskaro district – where she was last recorded by video cameras. Relatives of Tamar Bachaleishvili say that they have no friends or family in those parts that she could have gone to.

Tamar Bachaleishvili worked as a programmer at ZAG and studied at the French-Georgian School of Informatics at Georgian State University. She applied for an Erasmus+ scholarship and studied for two semesters in France at the National Institute of the city of Rennes. Family members say that she also had a second job about which they had little information.

Relatives do not believe the explanation of suicide proposed by the police. They announced their lack of confidence in the investigation and demand that independent experts participate in the investigation.

The father of the deceased is sure that his daughter was lured out of the house and killed. He does not exclude that the crime may be related to work, from which she often returned home irritated, and two days before her disappearance, she quit.

Her mother says that Tamar had been looking sad recently and had worked from home.

The police seized Tamar Bachaleishvili’s personal computer, as well as the ZAG company computers. A case was opened under charges of “illegal imprisonment,” although after the body was discovered, it may be re-qualified.

Police contacted the father of the deceased girl afterwards and said that, judging by the contents of the computer, Tamar was dealing with “very serious problems.” However, the nature of these problems has not yet been clarified.