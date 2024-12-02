224 people said arrested during large-scale protests in Georgia

224 people detained during Georgian protests

According to Georgia‘s Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), a total of 224 people have been detained, and 113 law enforcement officers were injured during protests in Tbilisi.

In its statement, the MIA claimed that “despite repeated warnings,” some protest participants have engaged in “provocative actions.”

“The public witnessed aggressive groups damaging the Parliament building and infrastructure.

Late in the evening, protesters vandalized municipal and private property on Rustaveli Avenue, erected barricades among the damaged objects, and set some items on fire.

To inform the public, we clarify that the MIA is investigating all criminal acts committed by aggressive groups as part of ongoing operations,” the statement said.

The MIA reported that administrative case materials for 98 individuals have been submitted to Tbilisi City Court. Of these, cases for 74 individuals have been concluded: 36 individuals were fined, 34 received administrative detention, and 4 were issued warnings. Cases of administrative offenses for the remaining individuals are still under consideration in court.

According to Nona Kurdovanidze, Chair of the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association, 40-70 people are being detained daily during the protests, and the courts are struggling to handle the volume of cases.

“As a result, some of those arrested two days ago, whose 48-hour detention period has expired, were released today without a trial,” Kurdovanidze wrote.

Georgia’s Ombudsman, Levan Ioseliani, shared the following:

“We have already visited 156 detainees, 124 of whom claim to have been subjected to violence and inhumane treatment. This is a very alarming figure. I urge the police not to exceed the limits established by law.

Once we locate detainees, we immediately inform their families.”

He added that staff from the Ombudsman’s Office will continue to provide daily updates to the public. He also reminded citizens of the hotline available for reporting any known human rights violations.

On 29 November, the ruling Georgian Dream party suspended the country’s EU accession process until 2028, sparking mass protests in Tbilisi and other cities.

For the past four days, special forces have been violently dispersing these demonstrations. In addition to using water cannons and other special equipment, protesters are being beaten and detained.

