2021 Coca-Cola Cup goes to Valencia. Photo report

The international Coca-Cola Cup tournament ended in Tbilisi, the winner of was the Spanish Valencia. This team justified the status of the favorite of the tournament and defeated Shakhtar Donetsk in the final.

Coca-Cola Cup is a junior football tournament held for children under 15 years old. The tournament is supported by the International Fund for Sports, Tourism and Youth.

Across the country, soccer girls and boys compete on behalf of their school and win the title of the Coca-Cola Cup winner.

This year’s tournament was held at the renovated Bendela Stadium and featured teams from six countries.

The first team of Saburtalo took the third place after defeating the Kazakh Aktau in the 11-meter series.

The Coca-Cola Cup helps children’s sports and football, but it is a much older tournament in 60 other countries – first held in 1994.

The aim of the tournament is to promote a healthy lifestyle and football.

The history of Coca-Cola Cup in Georgia dates back to 2006

During this time, tens of thousands of young players took part in the tournament.

In 2019, the 15th public school of Abkhazia won the cup. Giorgi Chakvetadze, the current star of Georgian football, participated in this tournament several years ago.

Since 2015, girls’ football teams have been participating in the tournament.

Photo: David Tsereteli