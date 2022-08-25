Lines at the Russian-Abkhazian border

Throughput capacity on the Russian-Abkhazian border should quadruple by 2025, according to an agreement reached between Moscow and Sukhum on the reconstruction of the only checkpoint on the border along the Psou River.

Crossing the border takes from several hours to a day or longer due to long lines of vacationers during summer.

It is planned to create additional lanes for cars, and booths for pedestrians, at the checkpoint on the Russian-Abkhazian border.

Capacity will be increased to 100,000 people (currently about 28,000) and 20,000 vehicles (currently about 5,000) per day.

Five billion rubles [about $84,000] will be spent on reconstruction. This sum will likely reflect a Russian investment, though information about it has not yet been disseminated.

