fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Abkhazia

20,000 cars, 100,000 people a day from Russia to Abkhazia after reconstruction of checkpoint

messenger vk-black email copy print

Lines at the Russian-Abkhazian border

Throughput capacity on the Russian-Abkhazian border should quadruple by 2025, according to an agreement reached between Moscow and Sukhum on the reconstruction of the only checkpoint on the border along the Psou River.

Crossing the border takes from several hours to a day or longer due to long lines of vacationers during summer.

It is planned to create additional lanes for cars, and booths for pedestrians, at the checkpoint on the Russian-Abkhazian border.

Capacity will be increased to 100,000 people (currently about 28,000) and 20,000 vehicles (currently about 5,000) per day.

Five billion rubles [about $84,000] will be spent on reconstruction. This sum will likely reflect a Russian investment, though information about it has not yet been disseminated.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening, or otherwise unacceptable

Lines at the Russian-Abkhazian border

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews