15 tasks of the PM: how Pashinyan sees Armenia's way out of the crisis

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has presented a programme of action to see Armenia out of the political crisis brought about the Karabakh truce signed on November 10.

He made it clear that he was not going to resign, despite the fact that the president of the country has called on him to do so.

“I myself am primarily responsible for this crisis – I must establish stability and security in Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page on November 18.

The premier’s programme includes 15 items and he intends to bring them to life within six months.

To do this, Pashinyan intends to make changes to the composition of the government – ‘to ensure efficiency of work,’ he wrote.

Nikol Pashinyan called these points a “roadmap for the most important things” and promised to submit a report on its implementation in June 2021.

He then proposes to have a broad discussion of the results with the active participation of the whole society – and then decide what to do next.

The main points of Nikol Pashinyan’s new programme:



Resume the Karabakh peace process in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group with an emphasis on the status of Artsakh (Karabakh) and the priority of returning its residents to their places of residence.

Ensure the return of the people of Artsakh to their homes. Fully restore normal life in the region, restore damaged houses and infrastructure in the territories controlled by the authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Provide social guarantees, medical assistance and psychological rehabilitation to the injured military personnel and civilians, as well as the families of the dead and missing.

Immediately secure the return of captured soldiers and civilians, find out the fate of the missing.

Approve and initiate military reform programmes.

Overcome the coronavirus pandemic and address its consequences.

Activate a programme to address demographic problems.

Make changes to the electoral code. Create an institution of specialized judges as the first step in creating an anti-corruption court.

Launch a law on confiscation of illegally acquired property.

Conduct regular consultations with representatives of the political and civil society of Armenia and the diaspora.