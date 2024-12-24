"Unfortunately for Ivanishvili, it's unlikely Trump will fall for his fabrications" — Washington Examiner

Trump is not Ivanishvili’s friend

The US-based outlet Washington Examiner has published an article explaining why Donald Trump, contrary to the expectations of Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the Georgian Dream party and the de facto ruler of Georgia, is unlikely to become an ally of the ruling party and may even oppose it.

Among other arguments, the article’s author, Tom Rogan, highlights the stance of Mikheil Kavelashvili, the president elected with the backing of the ruling party, towards the United States. According to Rogan, the fact that Georgian Dream is neither a friend of America nor of Trump is evidenced by Kavelashvili’s harsh anti-American rhetoric and other actions by the party.

“Corrupt elite acting against ordinary people” – What Washington Examiner says about Georgian Dream

In response to the violence it is inflicting upon its own people, the Biden administration has suspended its strategic engagement with the government in Tbilisi. Georgian Dream is arrogantly betting, however, that Trump will ignore their brutality and corruption.

The party wants him to ignore its theft of state resources, its betrayal of the Georgian constitution, and its attacks on innocent men and women. Georgian Dream is also keen that Trump not notice its supplication to Russia, its prime minister’s attendance at a funeral for a top Hamas leader, and its support for Chinese strategic interests.

This latter concern has led to the government signing a strategic partnership agreement with Beijing and. seemingly unqualified support for Chinese security, technological, and political interests.

Instead, Georgian Dream hopes that Trump will adopt the same approach to it that he has adopted toward Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Namely, welcoming its rhetorical praise while ignoring its blatant betrayal of Trump and America’s better interests.

Unfortunately for Ivanishvili, Trump is unlikely to fall for its fiction. As in his first term sanctioning of the Nord Stream II energy pipeline, Trump has shown a willingness to target economic interests that undermine U.S. security and interests.

And Ivanishvili and Georgian Dream encapsulate the very thing that defines Trump’s political identity: a corrupt elite acting against the interests of the common man and women without any sense of guilt.

In turn, rather than laughing it up in anticipation of Trump’s arrival, Ivanishvili should be nervous about facing sanctions, including secondary sanctions, on his interests. The Georgian Dream government should fear the same.

The key point here is that Georgian Dream is no friend of Trump or America. Don’t take my word for it, take President-designee Mikheil Kavelashvili’s.

A former soccer star, Kavelashvili has blamed the United States for the brutality his partners have inflicted on their fellow citizens. A vehement anti-American, in June, Kavelashvili attacked members of Congress, including prominent Republicans, as having an “unquenchable desire to destroy our country.”

And in stark contrast to the conciliatory rhetoric Trump has employed since his election triumph, Kavelashvili warned his political opponents that they would face dark consequences for testifying to the U.S. Congress on Georgia’s human rights crisis. As he put it, “After the elections, the Georgian people will give you all a proper place for this unprecedented betrayal!”

Trump should judge Georgian Dream for what it is. A group of corrupt thugs who want to smash Georgia’s constitution and people into obedience in order that they might better enrich themselves and better serve American adversaries in Moscow and Beijing.

A group, that is to say, which deserves Trump’s sanction-laden derision far more than it does any offer of friendship.