Zurabishvili meets Macron

Days after the threat of impeachment by the Georgian government, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. “I had a very useful conversation,” Zurabishvili said at the end of the meeting.

The French president, in turn, said he supports the Georgian people and the Georgian president on the European path.

“Thank you very much, Madam President. I had a very pleasant conversation with Madam President today in Paris, as always. I was glad to talk about Georgia, a country aspiring to the status of an EU candidate, about the future of this country and the region as a whole.

I also want to express my support for the courageous struggle for democracy, the rule of law and for what I consider to be the future of the Georgian people – the European path.

I wish you good luck. I will continue to support Mrs. President in her tour in the days, months and years to come. And this is very important for you and for us,” Macron said.

президента в ее турне в предстоящие дни, месяцы и годы. И это очень важно и для вас, и для нас», – сказал Макрон.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has announced that it is launching impeachment proceedings against the Georgian president. This was announced by party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze at a briefing. According to him, the impeachment procedure will begin in any case, although the opposition support in the Parliament is necessary for its realization.

In addition, according to Kobakhidze, Georgian Dream will appeal to the Constitutional Court regarding the president’s violation of the constitution.

The Georgian presidential administration issued a statement on August 30, according to which President Salome Zurabishvili starts meetings with European leaders in support of granting Georgia the status of an EU candidate country.

The Georgian government soon reacted to Salome Zurabishvili’s planned visit to Germany and explained that the president had been denied travel to Ukraine as well as Germany. Zurabishvili was also prevented from holding meetings scheduled in Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Israel.