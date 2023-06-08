fbpx
Georgian political scientist: Zurabishvili gives false hopes

Political scientist Gia Khukhashvili expressed his opinion on the confrontation between Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and the ruling Georgian Dream party in the Palitranius program, which accused it of deliberately obstructing the activities of the National Bank. According to the political scientist, Zurabishvili gives false hopes to the Georgian people, strengthening her authority in the West.

“Salome Zurabishvili’s managerial qualities are a disaster.

Salome pretends to make fundamental decisions. But, if she wants it, she can make much more important decisions than the representation of members of the board of the National Bank.

As for the impeachment of the president: Georgian Dream has no resources for impeachment, they know this very well and do not need it. For them, Salome plays the role of a “useful idiot” in the international arena.

Salome Zurabishvili is great at conquering the West, strengthening her authority in the West, but here [in Georgia] she creates false expectations, she has found this niche.”

The political council of the ruling Georgian Dream party accuses President Salome Zurabishvili of “obstructing the legitimate activities” of the National Bank, as it slows down the procedure for appointing the chairman of the bank. Georgian Dream states that in such conditions the Georgian Parliament will have to adopt amendments to the law on the National Bank.

The statement also notes that the ruling team will “not allow” an institutional crisis in any state institution and will ensure the proper functioning of every constitutional body. According to them, this is the responsibility of the leadership to the state and voters.

