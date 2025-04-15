Finalists of young leaders’ competition appointed to new Abkhazian government

Young leaders’ competition finalists join Abkhazian government

The new government of Abkhazia includes finalists from a young leaders’ competition launched by newly elected President Badr Gunba during his election campaign.

Around 3,000 people took part in the “Team Abkhazia” competition, with 22 making it to the final — mostly mid- and lower-level civil servants.

President Badr Gunba attended the final and, during the official award ceremony, effectively “handed out” government posts to the winners.

Notably:

Iatyr Azhba was appointed Chief of Staff of the Cabinet of Ministers,

was appointed Chief of Staff of the Cabinet of Ministers, Batal Mushba became Minister of Energy and Transport,

became Minister of Energy and Transport, Apsyrt Tswyzhba was named Head of the Treasury at the Ministry of Finance.

And the competition’s organiser, Tarash Khagba, was rewarded for his efforts with the post of Deputy Prime Minister, tasked with overseeing youth policy.

Social media users have generally reacted positively to the idea of forming a government through a public competition, saying they are “tired of seeing the same faces in leadership positions, working only for themselves.”

Some also believe the competition gave younger officials a real chance for career advancement and an opportunity to prove themselves.

Meanwhile, the opposition Telegram channel Respublika couldn’t resist a jab at former President Aslan Bzhania and ex–Prime Minister Alexander Ankvab. With a touch of sarcasm, the channel noted that neither had taken part in the competition — a thinly veiled reminder that neither made it into the new government.

The views, place names, opinions, and ideas expressed in this publication do not necessarily reflect the views and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on publications that are deemed offensive, threatening, incite violence, or ethically unacceptable for other reasons.

Young leaders’ competition finalists join Abkhazian government