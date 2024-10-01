fbpx
"Georgia admits mistakes" – Russian propaganda media on the statement by the Mayor of Tbilisi

Moscow praises Tbilisi’s mayor for supporting Russia

Russian propaganda media outlets, TASS and RIA Novosti, responded to a statement by Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, in which he praised Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks. According to the propagandists, Georgia has admitted its mistakes regarding Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Russian propaganda media circulated Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze’s statement under the following headlines:

● “Kaladze said Georgia made mistakes regarding Abkhazia and South Ossetia.”

● “Georgia admitted to making mistakes concerning South Ossetia and Abkhazia.”

TASS specifically wrote, “The Mayor of Tbilisi praised Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks on resolving relations between Georgia, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia:”

Moscow praises Tbilisi's mayor for supporting Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Moscow is ready to mediate between Georgia and its “neighbors”—the “states of Abkhazia and South Ossetia”—if the parties are interested.

“Our government views this positively,” Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze responded to Lavrov’s remarks.

However, Kaladze expects Russia to take concrete steps, noting that while Russia’s support for reconciliation is “of course” positive, “it would be good to follow these statements with some actions.”

Moscow praises Tbilisi’s mayor for supporting Russia

