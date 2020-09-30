700 foreigners apply for ‘Remotely from Georgia’ programme

Remotely from Georgia is a project presented by the Georgian National Tourism Administration on August 27, which offers remote workers from 95 countries to travel to and work from Georgia for at least 180 days.

Interpressnews was told by the GNTA that about 700 people have applied, and 31 people have already arrived in Georgia within the framework of this programme. About 70 applicants were denied.

Most of all, the project caught the attention of Russian citizens – 26% of the total number of those interested, followed by US citizens – 19%. The top 5 also includes the UK, Canada and Ukraine.

Those wishing to take part in the project must fill out a special form on the website https://stopcov.ge/ and document their agreement with the conditions of entry and stay in Georgia.

The GNTA says the project is intended to alleviate the situation of the country’s citizens involved in the tourism sector and incurring losses due to the pandemic. It includes tour guides, owners of tourist vehicles, owners of mini-hotels and rental properties, etc. The administration also hopes that those arriving within the framework of the project in Georgia will stay in the country for a long time.

Who is eligible

The project mentions three categories: self-employed, full-time workers and business owners. In addition to the questionnaire on stopcov.ge, those interested must confirm their financial soundness, provide detailed information about themselves and the company they work for, as well as confirm their employer’s readiness to pay taxes in Georgia. The applicant must also provide proof that their monthly earnings will be at least 2,000 USD.

Upon arrival in Georgia, project participants must undergo a mandatory 12-day quarantine at their own expense, pay for PCR tests and purchase medical insurance for at least six months. On the 13th day of stay in Georgia, it will be possible to rent an apartment or a hotel room, travel, etc..