Georgian Ministry of Interior says it knows identity of Zugdidi bank robber

The individual who held up a Bank of Georgia branch in Zugdidi, western Georgia on October 21 has been identified — however for now this information will not be revealed.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior of Georgia also called on media and the entire society not to publish information they might have regarding the identity of the criminal, to avoid hindering the investigation.

In the afternoon of October 21, an armed person seized 43 people in a Bank of Georgia branch in the center of Zugdidi and held them for over eight hours. The criminal demanded half a million dollars and security guarantees.

By 10 p.m. he received the demanded amount and released everybody except for three hostages, the chief of the district police among them.

Accompanied by these three people, the criminal left the bank building and escaped in an unknown direction. Later he released the three hostages and escaped.