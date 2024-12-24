Human Rights Watch: Police actions against protesters were punitive

HRW on violence against protesters in Georgia

The international human rights organisation Human Rights Watch has published a critical report on recent events in Georgia. According to the organisation, protesters opposing the election results and the suspension of the country’s European integration were brutally detained, beaten, and tortured in police vehicles and stations.

Human Rights Watch believes that EU member states should impose sanctions on officials responsible for the beatings and violence against protesters in Georgia.

Based on accounts from victims of police violence, the organisation reports that those arrested during rallies suffered concussions, broken noses, facial fractures, limb injuries, and other traumas. Police officers were equipped with protective gear, wore black masks, and carried no identification.

Authorities charged hundreds of protesters with disobeying police following cursory judicial proceedings, while failing to take effective measures to investigate allegations of abuse by officials.

What’s in HRW’s report?

● The level of brutality by Georgian authorities against peaceful protesters is shocking and violates both Georgian laws and international norms;

● Security forces used violence against predominantly peaceful protesters in Tbilisi;

● Police tortured and subjected detainees to other forms of cruel treatment in police vans and stations;

● The Georgian authorities’ failure to hold officials who exceeded their powers accountable suggests either tolerance or complicity in the violence;

● EU member states should invoke the EU’s global human rights sanctions regime against officials responsible for violence against protesters in Georgia.

“The authorities should immediately call a halt to the police violence, respect the rights to peaceful assembly and expression, and promptly and effectively investigate all allegations of beatings, torture and other ill-treatment,” the report said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, from the beginning of the protests on 28 November to 5 December:

● 325 protesters were arrested;

● 18 individuals were charged with criminal offences;

● 150 police officers were injured.

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association reports that 319 protesters were beaten, many requiring medical assistance and surgery, while one person needed emergency resuscitation. No cases have been initiated against law enforcement officers for violence against demonstrators.

Most injuries sustained by protesters were not caused by water cannons or other special equipment but by beatings from riot police. The majority of victims suffered concussions, with additional injuries including facial fractures, broken noses, orbital fractures, and numerous bruises. Accounts of police violence have been provided by detainees and lawyers offering free legal aid to those detained.

In the early days of the protests, beginning on 26 November, security forces severely beat journalists covering the demonstrations. Over 70 journalists have been injured since the protests began, some requiring significant medical treatment. Accounts from injured journalists and video footage from the scenes show that law enforcement deliberately targeted media workers.