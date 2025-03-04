What now? Postscript to presidential election in Abkhazia

Abkhazia presidential election aftermath

On March 1, 2025, Abkhazia held the second round of its presidential election, resulting in Badr Gunba becoming the new head of the republic. Gunba, the de facto successor of former president Aslan Bzhania and the Kremlin’s preferred candidate, effectively ensured that power in Abkhazia remained unchanged—despite the early election being called precisely to bring about a change in leadership.

Prominent public figure Akhra Bzhania believes the election was unfair. He refuses to recognize the results and reflects on what lies ahead for Abkhazia.

Akhra Bzhania:

“The Constitution of Abkhazia does not state that a citizen is obliged to recognize election results when international law, as well as all conceivable legal and moral principles, have been violated.

Therefore, I do not recognize this election and will do everything in my power to minimize the consequences it brings to our republic.

But I cannot ignore the will of my friends, neighbors, colleagues, and fellow soldiers, even if I believe their choice is not only wrong but also dangerous for them. So if there is anything I am willing to accept today, it is only their choice! And that’s enough on this matter.”

What now?

First, we must recognize the immense support that the Abkhaz national idea still holds and make this fact the banner of our political struggle.

Second, we must critically assess the situation. The balance of power remains unchanged. Those in power continue to be people who do not believe, who sell, and who give away. Once again, the opposition must fight to prevent them from dismantling piece by piece what rightfully belongs to us.

But protests and statements alone will not be enough. New ideas and methods are needed. Real party-building efforts must take place, along with a battle for the minds of our citizens. We need ideas and programs that become the people’s own—not just slogans presented to them before elections.

Maximum effort must be made to promote our candidates in local and national government bodies.

We must demand reforms not only from the outside but also from within state institutions.

It is essential to support and defend a free press while applying pressure on national television.

We must openly and convincingly call on Russia to end the political persecution of our citizens and stop interfering in the electoral process.

We have difficult and important work ahead.

But the most crucial thing is that we have engaged citizens and thousands of young people ready to work and fight to continue living in a free country.”

